TORONTO -- A man accused of tossing liquid feces on people in three separate incidents across Toronto over the past week is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

An investigation was launched last week after it was reported that an unknown man walked into the University of Toronto’s Robarts Library on Friday evening and dumped a bucket of "liquefied fecal matter" on two students seated at a table.

Two similar incidents were later reported at the Scott Library at York University's Keele campus on Sunday and outside a U of T building near College Street and University Avenue late Monday night.

It total, police said five people were assaulted.

Students and members of the larger community expressed shock and disgust over the disturbing incidents, including Mayor John Tory, who called the behaviour “inexplicable.”

In an effort to identify the man responsible, investigators released security camera images earlier this week of a suspect believed to have carried out all three attacks.

On Tuesday night, police confirmed that after receiving a number of tips, an arrest had been made in the case.

Police said 23-year-old Toronto resident Samuel Opoku was arrested at around 6 p.m. at a shelter in the area of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue.

A man, who identified himself only as Tim, said he decided to call police after he saw the suspect’s picture on the news and recognized the man, who he knew as “Sam.”

“He seems like a normal guy,” he said. “That’s dangerous. That is just crossing the line in so many ways so I just felt like if I can help get some justice here, then yeah, I’ll give (police) a call.”

Opoku has been charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfere with property.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m.

The motive for the assaults is unclear and police said it is too early to say whether mental health may have been a factor.