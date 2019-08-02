Toronto man, 59, dies in tractor rollover on rural road in Uxbridge
Published Friday, August 2, 2019
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2019
Police say a 59-year-old Toronto man is dead after a tractor mishap on a rural road in Uxbridge.
Durham Regional Police say they were called to the incident on Concession Road 3 early Wednesday, where they found a tractor in the ditch and the driver dead.
In a statement Friday morning, police say it's still not clear how the tractor ended up in the ditch but it was not equipped with a roll bar.
They say an autopsy will be conducted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers.