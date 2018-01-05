

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 51-year-old Toronto man is facing a dozen charges in relation to the sexual assault and alleged extortion of two boys over the course of the past four years.

Durham Regional Police say that between 2013 and 2017, the accused befriended two young boys and allegedly sexually assaulted both of them.

He also allegedly threatened to publicly release explicit images of them in order to keep them from reporting the assaults to authorities.

Investigators say they conducted a search warrant and later took a suspect into custody.

He has been identified as Robert Humphrey. He faces charges including three counts of sexual assault, two counts of extortion, sexual interference and two counts of making child pornography.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Humphrey has coached boys’ baseball in the past and investigators want to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Rabishaw at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5327.