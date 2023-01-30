Toronto man, 26, identified as victim of fatal downtown stabbing

Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a downtown Toronto apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place inside 251 Sherbourne Street, located just north of Dundas Street East, at around 3:40 p.m., police say.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with stab wounds and placed a second male in custody.

“Toronto Fire arrived with us at the same time and started performing life-saving measures on the male, and unfortunately at this point, he’s been pronounced deceased on scene,” Toronto Police Service (TPS) Duty Inspector Saleem Husain told media at the scene.

A man is dead and a male suspect is in custody following a stabbing at a downtown Toronto apartment building on Sunday afternoon. (Craig Wadman)

The male suspect in custody was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Husain said.

On Monday, TPS identified the victim as 26-year-old Nelson Niyonbago of Toronto.

The service also identified the suspect as Toronto resident Rashid Ali, 31.

Ali has been charged with second-degree murder, and is currently being held pending a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.