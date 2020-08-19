TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 cases appearing in people below the age of 30 has “increased significantly” in the last few weeks, Toronto Mayor John Tory warns.

“I know young people feel immortal and invincible – I can remember those days – but I urge them to be cautious and to keep following the public health advice because it applies to them just as it applies to everybody else,” Tory said off the top of a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Throughout the entire span of the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, the average age of all those infected is 52, according to the mayor.

But, Tory said, that number continues to shift and has dipped to 39 in the most recent two weeks.

“While younger cases have generally not been made severely ill by COVID-19 and are less likely to be hospitalized, they of course can still transmit the virus to others, especially to vulnerable groups,” he said, noting that many young Torontonians live in multi-generational family homes.

“I know no young person would want to bring the virus home to the family, parents, grandparents, or give it to their friends for that matter, but that is the situation we are worried about.”

According to data from Toronto Public Health, the age group with the most people infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began is 50-59 with 15.8 per cent of all cases. The age group of 40-49 accounts for 13.9 per cent, 30-39 makes up 14.4 per cent, 20-29 makes up 14.7 per cent, and those 19 years of age or younger account for 6.5 per cent.

Sixty-nine Toronto residents younger than 30 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to health officials, and two people have died.

Where are young people getting infected?

When asked if the case surge in young people has been linked to any specific gatherings, Toronto’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vinita Dubey said that was not the case.

“What we’re finding is that those who are less than 19 or 20-29 have a proportion of cases that are coming from community spread and this means they can’t necessarily identify someone who had COVID-19, where they could have got it from,” she said at Wednesday’s news conference.

“It is probably because they have been in situations where they haven’t been able to maintain that physical distance, but it’s not necessarily that they are all pinned to one particular gathering.”

Tory and Dubey said officials are exploring new ways to reach youth in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease moving forward.

On Wednesday, the mayor suggested posting to TikTok.

“I think we are going to have to find new and better ways to make sure that generation understands that while the consequences for them may be less, there are other consequences for other people that they have to be mindful of,” he said.

Dubey also encouraged those in this age category to download the COVID-19 alert app to “help people pinpoint where they got their infection and to be able to prevent spread in gatherings.”