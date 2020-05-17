TORONTO -- Toronto readers itching to get their hands on a new library book could soon be in luck.

Premier Doug Ford recently announced that libraries around Ontario will be permitted to reopen for curbside pickup and Mayor John Tory says the city’s chief librarian is working on a plan to get things up and running again.

“We got only like 12-hours-notice (that) libraries (were) being included in the order and only for curbside pickup,” Tory said during an interview with CP24 on Sunday.

He said Torontonians should be able to grab a new book in the next 10 days or so.

“Right now we have about one million books outstanding in the system (and) we have about 40,000 orders for books people want to be able to pick up at the curbside,” he added.

“You can understand we can't have everyone showing up minute one, day one, but I hope we are going to get it done as soon as possible.”

He said book drop-offs will likely be available first followed by curbside pickup.

“We also have food banks that are located temporarily in about 11 libraries and we have to make arrangements to make sure we can operate both the library and the food bank or move the food bank,” Tory said.