TORONTO -- A Toronto legal clinic has asked the city's top doctor to suspend residential evictions during the pandemic.

The letter from Downtown Legal Services says ongoing evictions during the second wave of COVID-19 are a public health risk.

Ontario's government has not yet taken action on an Opposition motion supporting a freeze on evictions.

Lawyer Benjamin Ries writes that Dr. Eileen de Villa has "legal authority and responsibility" to take the measure.

Ries also wrote to Dr. David Williams requesting a provincial order that restricts enforcement of evictions.

Bryan Doherty, a tenant organizer with Keep Your Rent Toronto, says suspending evictions during the pandemic doesn't go far enough.

He says a temporary ban on evictions won't address unaffordable rents in the city and will mean even more people lose their homes whenever the suspension lifts.

Evictions were suspended in the province until the summer and the Landlord and Tenant Board is now working through a backlog of cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.