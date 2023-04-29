'Toronto is in a very bad mood': Why the city's race for a new mayor will likely get meaner
It felt this week like candidates in Toronto’s race to pick a new mayor started to use their elbows a little bit more.
Multiple candidates issued statements and tweets taking shots at their rivals.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Ana Bailao called former council colleague Josh Matlow, a “plagiarist,” accusing him of cribbing his platform from former candidate Gil Penalosa. Mark Saunders also took a swipe at Matlow, saying during an announcement “I usually chuckle when I hear candidates like Josh Matlow chastise people for using cars.”
Saunders had previously lashed out at Olivia Chow over safe injection sites.
But Saunders found himself the target of some fire this week. Former columnist, Anthony Furey took a shot at the former police chief, saying that he himself “started soft on injection sites, then tried to shift to my position” and also accused him of copying a promise to tear up bike lanes.
“Mark Sanders isn’t a leader, he’s a follower“ Furey tweeted.
So what’s the strategy behind the shots candidates seem to be firing off at one another more frequently? Well there may not be just one.
“If there are 10 lines of attack, there are 11 reasons that you are witnessing those attacks,” political strategist and commentator Scott Reid told CP24.com.
He said, for example, that Saunders’ attack on Chow could in fact be directed at all other candidates as part of an effort to signal to the city that it is a choice between the two of them.
“It's a flex, it's a power move,” Reid said. “It's an attempt to eclipse all of the other candidates who might notionally be in the orbit of Saunders and say, ‘I am the actual champion. She is the champion of the left. I am the champion of the rest, and therefore, I'm taking her on.’”
But other attacks might be efforts to clear the board ahead of a final showdown between just a handful of candidates.
“What campaigns want is clarity, and by that I mean clarity in terms of the path to victory,” Reid says. Multiple candidates searching for the same voters, riffing off of relatively the same percentage of name recognition — that's the opposite of clarity. That is one muddy stream to go fishing for votes in.”
That could motivate some candidates to launch attacks on others where they feel they might be able to gobble up a percentage of the votes that person might otherwise get if they’re able to knock them out of the race.
“It might be that you’re trying to vault yourself up into the top tier, it might be they’re already in the top tier and you want to define the race in ‘me versus them’ terms, or it may be that you're trying to eclipse and effectively eliminate would-be rivals for your own same vote.
“So there's a bunch of different things going on. And they're all enormously complicated by a lack of resources because these people don't have a ton of money.”
While it may feel like more candidates are resorting to negative campaigning early in the election, Reid says what we’ve seen so far is likely just a taste of what’s yet to come.
“I would say they're hitting each other with foam fingers so far, the knives are going to come out,” he said.
Especially if candidates find that they are not able to pull away from the pack, they may resort to more negative attacks in order to improve their position, even at the risk of drawing negative attention to themselves.
“What you'll see is that if nothing moves, the tenor of these attacks will intensify,” Reid says. “Because they will come to the conclusion that in order to get noticed, in order to get traction, they will have no choice but to say things that are more voluble. And with that comes risks, because it may be that you draw as much attention to yourself in a negative fashion as those that you have your rifle pointed at.”
Generally speaking, he said, negative campaigning does tend to work because people are more inclined to believe negative news about a politician than they are to believe positive statements.
“That's the unfortunate place that we're at in terms of cynicism around politics. So pure efficiency of effort, you know, you're more likely to be rewarded for saying something terrible about an opponent.”
All that said, the race still appears to be a place for ideas about how to make the city better. From free TTC fair for seniors to using libraries and community centres as hubs for young people, candidates have floated a range of ideas they’ve promised to implement. Not to mention plenty of discussion around safety on the TTC, the opioid crisis and housing.
“Toronto is in a very bad mood and people feel disaffected,” Reid says. “They're anxious about crime. They're anxious about affordability. They don't feel that basic services are working and none of those discussions really occurred in the re-election of a mayor (John Tory) who looked certain to get 60 per cent of the vote, no matter what happened.”
He said he'd expect to see even more ideas pitched more intensely before the campaign is over.
“I don't think that candidates have quite caught up yet with the mood of the electorate, and I think the mood of the electorate is certainly that it is looking for change.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400
Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a cease-fire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.
In eastern Ukraine, rockets fall like rain
Since last summer, Druzhkivka, and other cities like it in Ukraine's Donbas, have come under regular shelling from advancing Russian forces, just a few dozen kilometres away.
Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
A Texas man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing an 8-year-old and four others inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Montreal
-
'Fatal incident' leads to death of CN Railway employee in Montreal's east end
Authorities are investigating after a "fatal incident" occurred on Canadian National Railway (CN) property in Montreal's east end. An employee is said to have died during the incident, which took place in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
Quebec wants to help businesses become 'senior friendly'
In less than 10 years, more than one in four consumers in the province will be 65 or older. That's more than 2 million customers who will need to be catered to. Quebec recently announced the publication of a practical guide for merchants who want to advertise themselves as 'senior-friendly.'
-
The $200 million lobster season is underway in Quebec
The lobster season is underway in Quebec, starting with Saturday's launch in the Gaspé Peninsula. The $201 million industry employes around 1,500 lobster fisherman in Quebec.
London
-
Two dogs, one cat perish after east London, Ont. house fire
Damage is estimated to be over $100,000 and three pets were killed after a fire tore through a home in east London late Friday night.
-
London, Ont.’s Sydney Brown drafted by Philadelphia Eagles
It’s already been a weekend that the Brown family will never forget, as one of two identical twin brothers is officially headed to the NFL.
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB retirees say they felt left in the dark after data compromised in cyberattack
In the wake of a cyberattack at the Waterloo Region District School Board this past summer, some of the people impacted are raising questions about how it was handled.
-
Why grass experts say No Mow May might be a bad idea for local lawns
No Mow May campaigns are about to kick off, but experts at the University of Guelph warn that letting your grass grow could do more harm than good.
-
Teen, 2 youths charged after disturbance involving knives: Police
Two youths and a 19-year-old have been charged after officers received multiple reports of a disturbance involving knives at Fairview Mall in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
-
Ontario casinos recorded $372M in suspicious transactions last year. Some critics call for urgent action
More than $350 million in suspicious transactions were recorded in Ontario casinos last year – a trend that requires urgent attention if the province intends to keep dirty money out of its gambling facilities, some critics say.
-
Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
Ottawa
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver in Sandy Hill
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a driver in Sandy Hill.
-
Ottawa's new police services board chair wants to turn new lenses on policing in the city
Ottawa's incoming police services board chair says she hopes she can bring a new perspective to policing in the nation's capital, but she does not believe in dramatically changing how police operate.
Windsor
-
46-year-old man charged in connection to alleged sexual assault of minor
A man from Windsor is facing multiple charges after he allegedly locked a 15-year-old girl in a backroom of a variety store and sexually assaulted her earlier this month, police said.
-
Dreary weekend in store for Windsor, Ont. region
Keep your umbrellas at the ready over the next several days, as Environment Canada is forecasting below average temperatures and plenty of rain for the Windsor region.
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
Barrie
-
Gateway Casinos begins staged reopening with Innisfil, Ont. site
Gateway Casinos said it would reopen its Innisfil casino at noon on Saturday, with other sites to follow in the coming days.
-
Abandoned boat found in search for missing man on Bass Lake
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Crash in Caledon sends 2 to hospital
Police are the scene of a crash in Caledon Saturday morning that sent two people to hospital.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mom wants policy change for organ, tissue donors after gay son's death
A mother is speaking out after the death of her gay son, calling the screening for organ and tissue donations stigmatized, after he was classified as a high-risk donor because he'd had sex with another man in the last five years.
-
‘I don’t know if shelters are the answer’: Moncton homeowners decry shelter extensions
Business and homeowners are speaking out against the extension of two homeless shelters in the Moncton area.
-
Chess popularity soars in New Brunswick since COVID-19 pandemic
Around 300 young chess players from across New Brunswick gathered in Moncton Saturday. Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 took part in the Scholastic Provincial Chess Tournament at the Moncton Coliseum.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith comments suggest she wants 'freedoms' like DeSantis and Noem
Premier Danielle Smith's comments at a central Alberta conference last week are raising eyebrows after she referenced thoughts she had about "freedoms" residents in Florida and South Dakota are enjoying.
-
Ottawa man faces charges in grandparent scam of elderly Okotoks woman
An Ottawa resident living temporarily in Calgary faces charges in relation to a grandparent scam involving an elderly woman from the Okotoks area.
-
Wranglers extend series lead with 4-3 overtime victory at Saddledome
One game after he was ejected for spearing, Matthew Phillips found redemption, firing the game-winner in overtime as the Calgary Wranglers topped the Abbotsford Canucks Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Too few campsites for demand: Manitoba government promises to build more sites
The provincial government is now promising to address the shortage though a 10-year, $110-million infrastructure plan to be formally announced later this year following public consultations
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
-
Tenants given one week to move out of historic rural Manitoba apartment
More than a dozen people in a rural Manitoba community have been told they need to move out of their apartment building in one week before the power is turned off.
Vancouver
-
Lawn watering restrictions come into effect May 1. Here's what the rules are in Metro Vancouver.
Starting May 1, seasonal restrictions will be in effect across Metro Vancouver, limiting lawn watering to once a week.
-
'A lot of harm': Anti-LGBTQ group flouts province’s requests to stop protesting on North Vancouver overpass
An anti-LGBTQ group is continuing to protest on a highway overpass despite the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warning it to leave.
-
Metro Vancouver friends say they found hidden camera at Airbnb rental
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway to celebrate a milestone birthday turned into a scary situation for a group of friends.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home.
-
Kings running out of time to solve Oilers' power play
The Los Angeles Kings need to look no further than last season to find incentive for a comeback against the Edmonton Oilers in their Western Conference first-round series.
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.