

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The city has begun formal discussions with the federal government regarding the use of the Moss Park Armoury as a seventh winter respite site amid “unprecedented pressure” on the shelter system, Mayor John Tory says.

In December city council voted 25-17 against a motion calling on the staff to begin discussions with the feds regarding the use of the armouries.

At the time Tory said that the city had better options available to it, mainly the use of the Better Living Centre – but on Wednesday he conceded that a “dramatic increase” in demand for shelter space has left the system “undoubtedly under strain” and has made it clear that more beds need to be made available.

Overnight, the city’s shelter system was at 95 per cent occupancy and three out of the six winter-respite sites were at capacity. A total of 99 beds at the recently opened Better Living Centre respite site were also occupied amid the extreme cold.

“We had options that ranked ahead of the armouries such as the Better Living Centre but now that we are in possession of information that we are likely to need a seventh respite site we have proceeded to formally ask the federal government for answers to questions in order to make sure that it qualifies as a suitable site,” Tory said. “In the event that those answers come back in a satisfactory manner I will be supportive of using the Moss Park site for a seventh winter respite centre, which we fully anticipate that we are going to need.”

More than 38,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the city to use the Moss Park and Fort York armouries as emergency shelters but Tory has largely rejected the idea, at least until now.

Speaking with reporters at city hall on Wednesday, Tory said that the armouries were never taken “off the table.”

In fact, he noted that staff were in discussions with the Department of National Defence regarding the use of the armouries in December, even after council voted against making a formal request for their use.

“We never said it was off the table. It never was off the table,” he said. “The city stance and my stance always was that this was down the list of options because the staff indicated to me that there were other options that could be implemented faster and perhaps better, a good example being the Better Living Centre, where we took a building we owned and in very short order made it available for the purpose we are now using it for.”

The city has used the Moss Park and Fort York armouries for emergency shelter space before, most recently in 2004.

Tory said that his hope is that a 100-bed respite site can be opened at the Moss Park armoury in short order, though he said that he is awaiting answers to a number of questions submitted to the federal government, mainly around whether the building can be used on a 24/7 basis.

“It is an active military installation; it is being used day-by-day by the Canadian Forces. We need to make sure that we can find a way to separate off a part of that building for use as a homeless shelter because in previous times that it was used I think most of those times it was not available 24 hours a day, so people had to leave at 7 a.m.” he said.

Tory said he has asked the federal government to provide answers to a number of questions by the end of business on Thursday.

If the answers are favourable, city staff would then begin work on a formal request.

“We can turn on a dime and we have in other situations but there is a process that you have to go through to get the Canadian army to act on Canadian soil. We have made sure the city is fully aware of what it is and it is up to the city to ask and put a plan on the table and then we can respond as fast as necessary,” Spadina-Fort York Member of Parliament Adam Vaughan told CP24 on Wednesday.

Vaughan said that federal government officials have been monitoring the strain on Toronto’s shelter system and have been in talks with the city with the expectation that a request for the use of the armouries would eventually be made.

“We saw this coming and we are ready to respond,” he said.

Additional beds added to Better Living Centre

In addition to initiating formal discussions regarding the use of the Moss Park Armoury, Tory said the city has also increased the number of beds at the Better Living Centre winter respite site from 110 to 140 with plans to add another 10 in the coming days.

The site is intended as a drop-in centre which will be open to the homeless even if all its beds are filled but controversy did erupt over the weekend after some people were wrongly told that the facility was at capacity when there was close to 40 beds available.

Those communication issues are now the subject of an enquiry by the city’s ombudsman, which was announced on Tuesday.

“The miscommunication that took place where people were told that there wasn’t space when in fact there was is not defensible and that is something we have to get to the bottom of,” Tory said. “The fact is that no one should have been told at any time, because it just wasn’t true, that there wasn’t space available.”

The city has a total of 5,460 shelter spaces but the occupancy rate system-wide regularly exceeds 95 per cent.

In December council directed staff to provide 400 additional shelter spaces as soon as possible. About 200 of those are now available while the remaining 200 are expected to be made available in the coming weeks.