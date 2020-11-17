TORONTO -- One person is dead after a fire broke out in a home in Toronto’s Willowdale area early on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire said crews were called to a two-storey home on Norton Avenue, between John Mackenzie Parkette and Kenneth Avenue, east of Yonge Street, just after 5 a.m.

Flames were seen shooting out of the home’s windows when fire crews arrived and the blaze eventually reached a two-alarm response.

After firefighters knocked down the flames, they say they located a body inside the building on the second floor.

Firefighters said it appeared the home had been split into multiple residential units.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.