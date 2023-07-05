Toronto hospitals relax mask mandates amid lower levels of COVID-19 transmission
A number of Toronto hospitals have relaxed mandatory masking policies that have been in place throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
University Health Network, Unity Health, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Sinai Health and the Hospital for Sick Children all recently introduced updated policies, which will allow visitors and staff to drop their masks in most public areas while keeping the requirement in place in patient rooms and in waiting areas where patients are present.
The policies mostly went into place on June 27 and June 28, though the updated guidance at the University Health Network only took effect today.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In a statement provided to CP24.com, a spokesperson for the Hospital for Sick Children said that it “moved in lockstep with all Toronto Region hospitals” in adjusting its masking protocols amid “low community transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.”
A spokesperson for Sinai Health, meanwhile, said that it has adjusted its policy to “focus on patient care activities and patient contact” and better reflect “the current phase of the pandemic.”
“This means that masks are still required by staff, visitors and essential care partners while patient care is being delivered, in patient rooms and in waiting areas, including our emergency department. Sinai Health is a mask-friendly environment in all other areas where masks are not required,” Jennifer Specht noted.
Most Toronto hospitals eased their mask policies in April to allow workers to go without one in non-clinical areas where only staff congregate.
The mandatory masking requirement, however, had remained in effect for other areas of the hospital where patients could be present, including hallways, building lobbies and cafeterias.
The further easing of masking requirements at Toronto hospitals comes with Ontario seeing its lowest level of COVID-19 viral activity in more than a year, as monitored through the province’s wastewater surveillance program.
Other indicators are also rapidly improving.
There were also just 36 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Toronto last week, down from double that number the month prior and hundreds earlier in the pandemic.
“I think it's just fair to recognize that we're in a different part of the pandemic now than we were three years ago and two years ago,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24.com on Wednesday. “You can look at trends with COVID in various communities throughout Ontario and we are just seeing far less COVID right now both in hospital settings and also in the community settings than we were months ago. So it is just policy keeping up with the current state.”
A health-care worker wearing PPE works on the computer in the dialysis unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The new masking policies vary slightly from hospital to hospital but generally continue to mandate face coverings in emergency departments and waiting rooms where patients are present.
The policies also require that healthcare workers continue to wear masks when interacting directly with patients.
“Even with these new changes they're still going to be masking with all patients encounters and I think that's still very appropriate and I think it makes sense,” Bogoch told CP24.com. “The other important point to these changes is that in many of the areas of the hospital or wings of the hospital that care for immunocompromised individuals, for instance cancer wards, those masking rules still apply. So healthcare providers and other people coming into those areas will have to mask not only with direct patient contact but also in, for example, the hallways and the nursing stations as well. I think that makes a lot of sense too.”
The changes being made at Toronto hospitals come after Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton introduced a new policy on June 1 which lifted the requirement for patients and visitors to wear masks at all “hospital sites.”
Healthcare workers at those hospitals have been instructed to user a risk assessment to “assess what personal protective equipment (PPE) they need when interacting with patients.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Stellantis, governments reach deal on Windsor battery plant construction
Automaker Stellantis has reached an agreement with the federal and Ontario governments on the construction of a planned electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
'A resolution': Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975, police said Wednesday.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Young Canadian homeowners consider risks of severe weather when buying a home: survey
A new survey conducted by Leger for Rates.ca and BNN Bloomberg reveals that 64 per cent of young homeowners in Canada consider the risks of severe weather in various locations caused by climate change when choosing where to buy a home.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' doesn't deal with underlying affordability problems: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman stuck with used car she can't drive because SAAQ says last owner has unpaid fines
A Montreal woman says she is stuck with a used car that she cannot drive because the SAAQ won't transfer the registration into her name due to too many fines on the previous owner's file.
-
Quebec joins feds in suspending ads on Facebook, Instagram as Meta vows to block news
The federal government is suspending advertising on Facebook and Instagram as tensions with tech giants rise, with the province of Quebec and the City of Montreal following suit within hours.
-
Record heat in Far North worries Trudeau government
Tuesday's record-breaking heat in Kuujjuaq, in Quebec's Far North, where the temperature of 34 degrees Celsius was the highest in all of Canada, has the federal government worried.
London
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'He's our heart and joy': Father remembers young son killed in St. Thomas, Ont. crash
Supported by his older children Jordan and Brooklyn, Chad Curtis wants nothing more than to have his youngest son back. Instead, he is sharing memories of his 11-year-old Aiden, who lost his life on Tuesday after being struck by an alleged drunk driver.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Deal reached: Stellantis’ EV battery plant is a go in Windsor
Effective immediately, all construction at the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor will resume with production operations planned to launch in 2024.
-
Sentencing hearing for body in barrel case
A London, Ont. courtroom heard how the actions of Joseph Hodgkin, 53, were caught on a video surveillance camera in the summer of 2020.
Kitchener
-
Where should new K-W hospital be built? Administrators say new survey will inform decision
As planning for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo continues, the team behind the project is asking for public feedback about where the new facility should be located.
-
'It's been a game changer': Kitchener goes green to electrify gear and vehicles
The City of Kitchener is aggressively electrifying its fleet. City officials say so far this year, it’s electrified 60 per cent of its small equipment, such as lawnmowers and weed cutters.
-
'It’s changed the downtown scene:' Guelph committee moves ahead with permanent seasonal patio program
The City of Guelph is looking at making downtown patios a permanent, after a committee approved a permanent seasonal program during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Family of missing paramedic headed to Kashechewan, Ont.
The family of a paramedic believed to have drowned in Kashechewan is headed to the community as search and recovery efforts continue.
-
Small northern Ont. airport assisting MNRF with the forest fire situation
Through this time of scorch and flame, a small regional airport has been a key pit-stop in helping helicopters refuel before they need to get back in the sky en route to fight these fires.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stellantis, governments reach deal on Windsor battery plant construction
Automaker Stellantis has reached an agreement with the federal and Ontario governments on the construction of a planned electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents await grocery rebate from federal government
Every few hours Scott Ferguson checks his bank account but there is no money from the federal government yet.
-
Ottawa man first to face terrorism, hate charges linked to far-right propaganda
An Ottawa man is the first ever to be charged in Canada with terrorism and hate propaganda offences for advocating a violent, far-right ideology.
-
Finding unique ways to stay cool during heatwave
It may not be Christmas in July, but Ottawa resident Bill Potter made the trip to Arnprior to ice skate in order order to stay cool during this latest heatwave.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Deal reached: Stellantis’ EV battery plant is a go in Windsor
Effective immediately, all construction at the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor will resume with production operations planned to launch in 2024.
-
Therapy dog program launches for Windsor police employees
There will soon be more dogs at Windsor police facilities.
-
Ontario labour minister addresses workplace protections for workers in Amherstberg, Ont.
Addressing the issue of workplace and labour protection laws, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills development Monte McNaughton was on hand at Jack's Organics Greenhouse in Amherstberg Wednesday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Officers rescue 2 children adrift without life-jackets, guardians charged
Police remind water enthusiasts to "always wear your life-jacket" after OPP Marine Unit officers rescued two children in a kayak over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Wasaga Beach approves new bylaw to stop unsanctioned car rallies
The Town of Wasaga Beach plans to put an end to burnouts, racing and overcrowding at unsanctioned car rallies by giving the green light to a new bylaw to stop them before they get started.
-
Rotary Pool in Alliston opens for business despite lifeguard shortage
Alliston's Rotary Pool is open for business and helping residents beat the heat but in a limited capacity.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfires caused more than $165 million in insured damage
The wildfires in the Tantallon area are estimated to have cost more than $165 million in insured damage, according to figures from the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Inquest scheduled into death of Lexi Daken
A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into the death of a New Brunswick teenager who died by suicide two years ago.
-
Boy accused in Halifax school stabbing to stand trial for attempted murder in March
A 15-year-old student accused of stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school will stand trial for attempted murder next March.
Calgary
-
Fraudsters posing as Calgary police demand Bitcoin in new cryptocurrency scam
Calgary police are warning the public about a new cryptocurrency scam in which fraudsters pose as officers.
-
City announces safety board to improve downtown experience... and perception
The city has announced a new panel of local agencies to direct solutions for both the realities and perceptions of safety in the downtown core.
-
Charges laid in string of thefts from Calgary locker rooms
Calgary police have arrested a woman in connection with a string of thefts from fitness, aquatic and recreation centres throughout the city last month.
Winnipeg
-
Province won’t support search of Manitoba landfill where remains of Indigenous women believed to be located
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
-
Second coyote euthanized in Winnipeg
A second coyote has been captured and killed one week following a pair of attacks on children in a Winnipeg neighbourhood.
-
Executive at Manitoba Crown corporation was reimbursed for flights, hotels and more
A senior executive at a Manitoba Crown corporation was sometimes being reimbursed for travel to Winnipeg from his home in the Toronto area twice a month, figures obtained by The Canadian Press show.
Vancouver
-
Fraud investigation launched in 2020 results in 40 charges laid against North Delta woman
A 31-year-old woman in North Delta, B.C., is facing dozens of charges related to credit card fraud and identity theft as the result of a years-long investigation by police.
-
B.C. man facing criminal charge for canoeing while drunk
A B.C. man who was drunk and apparently belligerent while canoeing could be facing criminal charges, according to authorities.
-
RCMP officer says he forgot to record B.C. murder suspect's arrest after car crash
The police officer who arrested a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago says no recording of the arrest exists because he forgot to switch on his recorder when a police car crashed into another vehicle at the scene
Edmonton
-
Road closed after serious crash in east Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service says 106 Avenue between 78 and 80 Street is closed because of a serious crash.
-
SUV driven through side of Edmonton house before suspects ran off: EPS
Police are searching for the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee after the SUV was driven through the side of a home in southeast Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
-
2 more people accused of groping females in West Edmonton Mall waterpark
About two weeks after a 17-year-old boy was arrested at West Edmonton Mall's World Waterpark, two more people are facing allegations that they groped females in the wave pool.