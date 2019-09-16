

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A homeowner with a nut allergy will find out on Monday if an application to remove a walnut tree from the property’s backyard has been approved.

According to City of Toronto documents, the North York resident has been fighting to remove the tree since 2017 after an initial bid was rejected.

Documents said the homeowner fears being struck and injured by falling walnuts and also having an allergic reaction.

The resident also said other plants can’t be grown in proximity to the tree due to fears of an allergic reaction.

The general manager of parks, forestry and recreation is still recommending the City of Toronto deny the request.



The homeowner has been trying to remove the tree since 2017. (City of Toronto)

“If the City accepts that the nuisance and risk factors of these trees outweighs their environmental and health values, this could lead to the potential removal of hundreds of street trees and thousands of park and private walnut trees in Toronto,” officials said in a report about the tree.

“There are thousands of other nut-bearing trees across the city which could also be the subject of similar concerns.”

“The black walnut tree located at 45 Addison Crescent is a valuable part of the urban forest. With proper care and maintenance this tree has the potential to provide the property owner and the surrounding community with benefits for many more years.”

Meanwhile, the homeowner has offered to plant a replacement tree if the City approves his request.

Officials said if the bid to remove the tree is successful then the homeowner should plant five replacement trees.

The five trees can be achieved through on-site planting and cash-in-lieu planting.

The issue is expected to go before North York community council at 11 a.m.