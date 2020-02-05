TORONTO -- A Scarborough high school is in lockdown and several other schools in the area have been placed under hold and secure status after multiple gun shots were heard Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to several reports of gunfire from behind Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East around 1:10 p.m.

Police said they have located shell casings in a parking lot as well as bullet holes in a car, but did not confirm if the vehicle was on school property. There are no reports of victims or injuries.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed the lockdown on Twitter, noting that a police investigation is taking place in the “immediate area”.

The TDSB also said that other schools in the area including Cornell JPS, Willow Park JPS, Cedarbrook PS , Tecumseh SPS, Scarborough Village PS, Cedar Drive JPS and Golf Road JPS are currently in hold and secure as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described by police as a black male aged 18 to 20 years old, standing five-foot-10 to six-foot tall. Police said the suspect was wearing a black winter toque and red sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Police said there is a heavy presence of officers in the area and that a K9 Unit, as well as the Emergency Task Force, is on the way to the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.