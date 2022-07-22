Toronto heat wave continues into the weekend. This is how hot it will get

A heat warning is expected to stretch into the weekend in Toronto as the city tacks on a fourth day of sweltering conditions.

Environment Canada says hot and humid weather is set to push through Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, daytime highs are set to reach the low thirties. Humidex values will hover around the mid to upper thirties on Friday while they will approach 40 on Saturday.

It’s possible the heat event could seep into Sunday, however, cooler temperatures are expected, the weather agency says.

At night, there will be little relief from the heat with temperatures dipping down to the low twenties.

Environment Canada warns that this weather could deteriorate air quality and encourages people to watch out for swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.