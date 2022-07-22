Toronto heat wave continues into the weekend. This is how hot it will get
Toronto heat wave continues into the weekend. This is how hot it will get
A heat warning is expected to stretch into the weekend in Toronto as the city tacks on a fourth day of sweltering conditions.
Environment Canada says hot and humid weather is set to push through Saturday.
On Friday and Saturday, daytime highs are set to reach the low thirties. Humidex values will hover around the mid to upper thirties on Friday while they will approach 40 on Saturday.
It’s possible the heat event could seep into Sunday, however, cooler temperatures are expected, the weather agency says.
At night, there will be little relief from the heat with temperatures dipping down to the low twenties.
Environment Canada warns that this weather could deteriorate air quality and encourages people to watch out for swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob
Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead 'pouring gasoline on the fire' by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.
Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s
Heat warnings remain in place throughout Eastern Canada, with Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s or even 40 C heading into the weekend.
Judge says Prince Harry can sue U.K. gov't over security plan
Prince Harry can take the British government to court over his security arrangements in the U.K., a judge in London ruled Friday.
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
Advanced DNA gives hope to solve cold cases, but some Canadian cops slow to adopt it
Advances in DNA technology are being credited with solving a growing pile of cold case murders in the United States, but some Canadian police forces are lagging behind when it comes to adopting the new methods.
-
Fewer Quebecers in favour of COVID-19 measures despite rising cases, study shows
As the seventh wave of COVID-19 hits the province, 50 per cent of Quebecers say they support bringing back the mask mandate, according to the latest study by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI).
London
-
Images released of St. Thomas robbery suspect
Police in St. Thomas are investigating an armed robbery and are hoping the public can help identify a suspect.
-
OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester
A collision on Highway 401 quickly turned into a search for a driver allegedly involved in the crash.
-
London police issue public safety warning after man arrested for indecent exposure
A London man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a northwest London shopping complex earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Some staff not receiving EI payments after cyber breach at Waterloo Region District School Board
As Waterloo Region District School Board attempts to restore its IT system after what it’s calling “cyber incidents,” CTV News has learned the breach is causing some staff and support workers to not get paid.
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Council approves self-cleaning washroom at Elora park
A new public washroom will be installed at Hoffer Park in Elora which can automatically clean and disinfect itself after each use. But not everyone is excited about the decision by Centre Wellington's council.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario mining company identifies new method for capturing carbon
Canada Nickel, a mining company hoping to develop the Crawford deposit between Timmins and Cochrane, says it's identified a new method to capture CO2 emissions
-
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
-
Judge says Prince Harry can sue U.K. gov't over security plan
Prince Harry can take the British government to court over his security arrangements in the U.K., a judge in London ruled Friday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Marier Avenue at approximately 6 a.m. Friday.
-
Video shows city of Ottawa pickup crash into an SUV, narrowly miss woman and children walking on sidewalk
Ottawa police are investigating a collision involving three vehicles on Bridelewood Drive at Huntings End Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say one of the vehicles involved was a marked city of Ottawa pickup truck.
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned about current wave of COVID-19 in the capital
Ottawa's top doctor is expressing concern about the levels of COVID-19 in the community, and is urging people to "reassess and adapt" their behaviours to the situation during the seventh wave of the pandemic.
Windsor
-
Heat warning for fourth consecutive day
Several regions in southern Ontario including Windsor-Essex continue to be under heat warnings for a fourth consecutive day.
-
Why this Windsor man calls police’s handling of hit-and-run 'frustrating'
With security footage and text messages all seeming to point to an individual who collided into his parked car and then fled the scene, Darko Milenkovic figured he had everything police would need for them to make an arrest. He was wrong.
-
Windsor mom relieved murder suspect is once again behind bars
A wave of relief washed over Carolyn Crankshaw after she learned the murder suspect accused in her son’s death is once again behind bars.
Barrie
-
No injuries after fire at Angus home Thursday afternoon
No injuries were reported after a fire at a home in Essa late Thursday afternoon.
-
Two people killed, one critically injured, in Bradford collision
Two people have died in a two-vehicle collision and one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Beach advisory updates in Gravenhurst
There's a swimming advisory at one Gravenhurst beach, while a health advisory was lifted it at another.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has led to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lisa Banfield’s testimony wasn’t enough
There is no doubt Lisa Banfield was a victim of her long-time common-law spouse, the mass murderer Gabriel Wortman. But tragically, Ms. Banfield is but one of his many, many victims.
Calgary
-
Airdrie mayor outraged over weekend overnight closures of urgent care centre
The mayor of Airdrie is furious after Alberta Health Services announced that the city's urgent care centre will be closed overnights during the next eight weekends between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
-
Man in hospital after possible drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary
A man is recovering in hospital tonight after he was shot in what police say was a daytime drive-by in northeast Calgary.
-
UCP leadership hopefuls wait for party candidacy approval
The race for the UCP's top job is heating up, and it's expected to get even hotter as the summer goes on.
Winnipeg
-
Child in critical condition following 'emergency' at swimming pool
A child is in critical condition after an emergency at a swimming pool in Valley Gardens.
-
Family, friends remember Winnipeg homicide victim, 18, who wanted to become welder
A 19-year-old woman is in custody after being charged by the Winnipeg Police Service Wednesday in the death of a recent high school graduate who officers said she was dating.
-
Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
Vancouver
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect at large after Chilliwack double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the suspect in a double-homicide in Chilliwack is still at large and considered "armed and dangerous."
-
B.C. heat wave: Residents warned to prepare for new stretch of hot summer weather
While it's not an extreme heat emergency like the one experienced last year, health authorities advise people to monitor themselves and check in on others, especially those most vulnerable.
-
Former Canuck Jake Virtanen takes the stand at B.C. sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen has taken the stand in British Columbia Supreme Court to deny that he sexually assaulted a woman nearly five years ago.
Edmonton
-
Road closures, transit delays: What Edmontonians need to know about the 'once-in-a-generation' Papal visit
Edmontonians are being asked to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their commutes next week as Pope Francis arrives in the city as part of the Catholic Church's efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous people.
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police say
Police are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.