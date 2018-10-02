

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death, reportedly with a machete, in North York last month.

Nader Fadael was found suffering from “severe trauma” near Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive on Sept. 19.

The 45-year-old died while being transported to hospital.

While police would only say the injuries were caused by an “edged weapon,” earlier reports from the scene suggested the victim was attack by a machete-wielding suspect.

On Tuesday, nearly two weeks to the day, police released the identity of a man wanted in connection with the case.

Sepehr Yeganehfathollah, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police say Yeganehfathollah works as a hair stylist.

He has been described as five-foot-eight inches tall with a medium build, a short beard and a mole on his left cheek. His hair is trimmed short on either side but kept long on the top of his head, police said, like a “fade-style” cut.

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous and urge anyone who spots him to keep their distance and instead call 9-1-1.

“He is aware he is wanted and anyone assisting him will be investigated and charged,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.