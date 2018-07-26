

Torontonians should prepare for a wet and windy commute home today.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city and much of southern Ontario ahead of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms.

The system is expected to develop near Windsor around noon and move into Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area after 4 p.m.

The advisory includes Hamilton, Niagara, Halton, Peel, York, Durham, Innisfil, Barrie, Peterborough, and Simcoe.

“These storms will track eastward across southern and central Ontario during the afternoon and early evening hours,” the national weather agency said.

“Isolated, damaging wind gusts may occur with some of these storms.”

Hail, torrential downpours and frequent lightning are also possible, the advisory says.

The wet weather will be accompanied by muggy conditions.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 29 C today, feeling more like 37 when humidity is factored in.

The agency is also calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers, with a risk of a thunderstorm, on Friday afternoon. The high is expected to be 26 C with a humidex value of 30.

The weekend won’t be spared from the wet weather either, as a 30 per cent chance of showers is expected both Saturday and Sunday.