Toronto forecast calls for more snow after nearly 50 cm falls in 2 weeks
More snow has been forecast for the Greater Toronto Area in the coming days, adding to the nearly 50 cm that has already fallen in the city over the last two weeks.
Both Environment Canada and The Weather Network are calling for snow in the city over the weekend and into the week, with a maximum estimate of about eight centimetres of accumulation over the span of four days.
As of Tuesday, the city is still cleaning up after regions of the GTA saw 20 to 30 cm of snow and thunderstorms overnight Friday. City hall declared a major snowstorm condition on Saturday as crews worked to clear roads and sidewalks.
TORONTO WEATHER FORECAST
Toronto isn’t quite done with winter weather yet. During the week, temperatures are expected to stay mild and skies overcast. Then, on Friday, snow makes its way into Toronto’s forecast again.
The Weather Network says the city could see one to four centimetres of snow between Friday and Saturday, then an additional three to seven centimetres from Sunday to Monday.
Environment Canada has Friday and Saturday forecasted to be cloudy but is also predicting flurries in Toronto on Sunday and Monday.
Overall, up to six to eight centimetres of snow is possible for Toronto over the weekend.
Mid-next week, temperatures are set to rise above zero, with a mix of light snow, sun, and clouds predicted.
‘HALF A WINTER’S WORTH OF SNOW’
On Friday, senior climatologist for Environment Canada, Dave Phillips, told CP24 that Toronto has seen half a winter’s worth of snow in the last 10 days.
“If you take this snow we [got Friday] and add it to what we've had the last 10 days, that's half a winter's worth of snow,” Phillips said.
The city saw a snowfall of just about 19 cm on Feb, 17, about six more centimetres on Feb. 27, and at least another 17 cm on Friday, meaning, in the last two weeks, nearly 45 cm of snow has fallen on Toronto.
“We've just been pummeled by the snow," Phillips said.
TORONTO SNOW REMOVAL
In the wake of the most recent storm, some residents have found the city’s clearing and snow removal operations to be lacking.
On Sunday – nearly 24 hours after the storm – a group of residents raised the issue that many access points to some Toronto streetcar stops were blocked by piles of snow, presumably made by snow plows, noting the piles may be impossible for people with mobility challenges to pass.
So, the group decided to take matters into their own hands, literally, and shovelled the mountains of snow from 30 stops on the 505 route on Dundas Street/
One of the volunteers, Gru, said the group received virtually unanimous gratitude in response and asked, “Why isn’t the city doing this?”
He pointed to the pain manifesting in his body after hours of digging through the heavy, dense snow as a sign of the limitations of a volunteer group like this one.
“If the city had cleared streetcar stops, cleared sidewalks, or cleared bus stops across the city on Saturday evening or any time on Saturday, we would have been more than happy with that,” he said.
Another resident reported falling and slipping after attempting to cross over an uncleared snow mound, resulting in a broken ankle.
The City of Toronto began salting as the snow started to accumulate Friday, and plowing began when the snow reached 2.5 cm. At the time, it warned clearing and removal efforts could take “into next week” and that it would take several passes for sidewalks to be fully cleared.
On Sunday, the city began accepting applications for snow removal.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Judicial council reviewing complaint against Supreme Court of Canada's Russell Brown
The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint about the alleged conduct of Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown.
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two Americans dead -- and two others found alive in a rural area near the Gulf coast -- after a violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video, officials said Tuesday.
Canada adds indecency, abortion offences to list of 'unjust' historic convictions
People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now have those convictions expunged.
Lured into sex trafficking ring at 15, this survivor wants parents to look out for these signs
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
EU travel requirement for Canadians is delayed to 2024
The European Union has delayed the introduction of a visa-like program, called ETIAS, for the third time. The new travel requirements, now slated for 2024, would impact Canadians travelling to some European countries. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know.
Brazilian police bust 'Wolf of Wall Street' crime ring in Lisbon
Brazilian police and the Portuguese branch of Interpol have dismantled a criminal network operating a sham company in Lisbon that defrauded thousands of Brazilians in a scheme inspired by the film 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'
Former 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage to run for U.S. Congress
Ben Savage, who starred in the 1990s sitcom 'Boy Meets World,' is running for U.S. Congress in a Los Angeles-area district, aiming at a seat being vacated by Representative Adam Schiff, who is now running for Senate.
Opposition parties pan Trudeau pledges, still pushing for foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's multi-pronged pledge to dig into allegations of foreign interference in Canada, but not immediately strike an inquiry, has failed to quell opposition-led calls for a public review.
Montreal
-
Ukraine war: 2 Montreal companies sanctioned by U.S. for alleged ties to Russia
Canada Border Services Agency says it helped put two Montreal-based companies with alleged ties to the Russian military on a United States sanctions list.
-
Montreal primary school teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls
A Montreal elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to several sex-related crimes involving five young girls.
-
Lakeshore Hospital nurses hope investigation will highlight systemic issues in Quebec health care
The nurses union at the Lakeshore Hospital hopes that the investigation into recent emergency room deaths will highlight bigger issues in the health-care network and not focus on blaming staff. Quebec's Ministry of Health launched an investigation into the deaths and appointed former associate CEO of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Francine Dupuis to lead the investigation.
London
-
TikTok app banned on City of London devices
After the Treasury Board of Canada issued a statement announcing blocking the use of the popular social media app on government-issued mobile devices, the city mirrored the decision, effective March 2, 2023.
-
Loaded firearm and drugs seized by OPP and First Nation police
A total of six people, ranging in age from 25 years old to 24 years old, have been charged with multiple offences including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
-
New Sarnia deputy chief proud to be role model as she stands on experience
Julie Craddock acknowledges she is pleased a time is soon coming when her hiring might not be considered ground-breaking. Craddock is the new deputy chief of the Sarnia Police Service — she is also the first female and first Indigenous officer in the post.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for suspect after alleged road rage stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a man they believe stabbed another driver during a fight near Kitchener intersection Monday night.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
-
Waterloo regional police officers directed to delete TikTok from work phones
Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) have been directed to delete TikTok from their work phones.
Northern Ontario
-
Second-guessing fingerprint ID, shoeprint evidence in Sweeney murder investigation
A former Sudbury police forensics officer testified in court Tuesday he thought it was a "joke" when he heard John Fetterly had been charged with the murder of Renee Sweeney.
-
Timmins needs more provincial support to address chronic homelessness
Officials in Timmins say they are not in a financial position to be able to carry the weight of ending homelessness and they need help. They are hoping the Ford government will earmark more money to make a difference.
-
3,500-kilometre Labrador snowmobile race cancelled after team goes into open water
A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world has been cancelled mid-course because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures.
Ottawa
-
Woman, 67, dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire
A 67-year-old woman is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa on Monday night.
-
Water heater thefts led to Orleans explosion, court documents allege
New details about a devastating explosion in Ottawa’s east end suggest the blast is linked to the theft of water heaters.
-
Ottawa firefighters free pedestrian trapped under vehicle in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters helped free a pedestrian who was trapped under a vehicle after being hit by a driver in Orléans Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Police searching for evidence along E.C. Row Expressway related to missing woman
Windsor police say they are searching for evidence along E.C. Row Expressway in connection to the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since November 2021.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police search for Windsor porch pirate
Windsor police are searching for a porch pirate suspect who allegedly stole a package from a home east of downtown.
-
3,190 Windsor-Essex students face suspension due to incomplete immunization records
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 3,190 elementary school students at risk of school suspension due to incomplete immunization records.
Barrie
-
Police arrest 5th suspect linked to violent assault on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
York Regional Police say Akash Rana, 25, of Delta, B.C., was involved in the December 20, 2021, frying pan assault on Hajtamiri in her Richmond Hill underground parking garage.
-
Barrie family escape home after 'heavily involved' garage fire
A garage fire forced six people to flee a home in Barrie's south end on Tuesday morning.
-
Teenager arrested for DUI in Barrie drive-thru after striking post
A 17-year-old faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence after police say the teenager struck a post in a Barrie drive-thru.
Atlantic
-
Health care, housing and leadership top issues as P.E.I. heads toward April 3 vote
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King called a provincial election for April 3 on Monday night, and political experts say the top issues on the campaign trail are expected to be health care, housing and leadership.
-
N.S. fails to meet pledge of adding 1,500 new daycare spaces by end of 2022
Daycare operators in Nova Scotia say they're not surprised that the province failed to meet its self-imposed target of creating 1,500 new daycare spots by the end of 2022.
-
Care given to woman who died after 7-hour ER wait was 'provided reasonably, appropriately': N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health has filed a statement of defence with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Allison Holthoff, who died after waiting hours for treatment at a hospital in Amherst, N.S., late last year.
Calgary
-
Tyler Shandro's Law Society hearing set to resume in June
A Law Society of Alberta hearing involving the province's current justice minister will continue in June, two weeks after a provincial election is set to take place.
-
Police seek tips as Calgary woman's disappearance enters second month
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a woman who has been missing for more than a month.
-
Why Smith says there was no money to revitalize downtown Calgary in Budget 2023
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek did not provide a 'priority list' with her asks for Budget 2023.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead, second victim hurt in early morning shooting: police
One person has died and another is in unstable condition after a shooting in the St. Matthews area early Monday morning.
-
First Nations woman first to testify in trial for former residential school priest
A trial has begun for a man accused of assaulting a First Nations woman while she was a student at a residential school north of Winnipeg more than 50 years ago.
-
Four men rushed to hospital with 'gunshot injuries': police
Police found four people suffering from "gunshot injuries" when they arrived at the 600 block of Spence Street around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Vancouver
-
‘There’s an omission that needs to be righted’: Kelly Ripa says YVR should be on best airport list
Vancouver’s airport kicked off this week with a celebrity endorsement from American sweetheart Kelly Ripa.
-
3 teens arrested over stranger attack involving a hammer: Port Moody police
Three teenagers suspected of attacking a stranger in Port Moody on Sunday have been arrested, and police are seeking witnesses of the violent altercation.
-
Truck drivers under 'more stress than they've ever been' in B.C., industry leaders say
A recent series of mishaps involving big rigs on Vancouver Island has a commercial driving instructor fearing we'll see more, unless the industry makes some changes.
Edmonton
-
Grande Prairie council votes to dump RCMP, create municipal police service
Early Tuesday morning, the majority of Grande Prairie's council voted in favour of ditching the RCMP and creating a local police force. Debate on the topic went past midnight, with councillors eventually voting 8-1 in favour of replacing the RCMP.
-
Mayor Sohi asks for more support to address addictions, homelessness in first meeting with Premier Smith
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he had a 'very positive' first meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in the legislature on Tuesday morning.
-
1,000 extra apprenticeship spaces a boost to both post-secondary system and workforce, says Alberta government
Alberta is spending $15 million more over three years to create 1,000 new apprenticeship spaces.