

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto firefighter who disappeared during a ski-trip in upstate New York has been found “alive and in good health” in Sacramento, Calif.

Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis disappeared on Feb. 7 when he got caught in a snowstorm while skiing on Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York.

New York State Police confirmed on Tuesday that Filippidis has since been located, after he “made contact with local authorities” in Sacramento.

“The circumstances regarding this case are under investigation and further details will be released at a later time,” State police wrote in a news release.

In a statement, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said members of Toronto Fire Services are “relieved” to know Filippidis was found safe.

“We are all very relieved to know that he is safe, following what has been an exhaustive search operation,” Pegg wrote.

“Although details are limited at this time, we have been advised that he is in the care of the police in Sacramento. As this is now the subject of an ongoing investigation, I am unable to provide further comment.”

He went on to thank those who aided in the search.

At the time of disappearance, police said that more than a metre of snow had fallen over a 24-hour period and that the storm likely made visibility poor. The dumping of snow also hampered search efforts, they said.

According to the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association, Filippidis went missing during an annual trip organized by a group of off-duty firefighters.

At the height of the search, more than 140 forest rangers, state police officers, members of Homeland Security, area ski patrols and off-duty Toronto firefighters were involved.

Toronto Professional Firefighters’ Association is expected to update the media on this case on Tuesday evening.