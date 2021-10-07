TORONTO -- Toronto Fire crews are responding to an oil spill near Sugar Beach.

Fire boats were dispatched to Lake Ontario near the Redpath Sugar Plant just after 2 p.m.

"We're not sure where the leak is coming from," Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 Thursday afternoon. Toronto Fire said they initially believed the leak was coming from a sugar ship docked near the plant.

Crews have deployed booms to stop the spread of the oil and contain the leak.

"They're investigating further now to see what vessel is actually leaking or whether it's coming from a shore location," Powell said.

"It is an issue obviously an environmental issue that we're trying to contain. But we're going to investigate it. We'll need to find out the exact volume of oil once we know where it comes from."