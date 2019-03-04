

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Toronto FC has confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo from KRC Genk, saying the new designated player will arrive March 18.

That's one day after the Belgian club's season finale.

The 27-year-old Pozuelo scored 25 goals and added 60 assists in 175 appearances over five seasons with the Belgian league leader.

The five-foot-seven, 140-pounder also played for Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano in Spain and Swansea in the English Premier League.

"Alejandro is an excellent player that has the ability to both create and score goals," Toronto GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. "He is the best player on the best team in Belgium's top division.

"Obviously, and for so many reasons, we would like him to join us now, but we look forward to his arrival on March 18. We are very excited for the 2019 season and adding another important piece to a group that already has a lot of quality only makes us stronger."

Pozuelo will help fill the offensive void left by the departure of Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez and Italian striker Sebastian Giovinco.