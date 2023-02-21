Toronto FC sends striker Jesus Jimenez to FC Dallas for midfielder Brandon Servania
Toronto FC moved on from striker Jesus Jimenez on Monday, shipping the Spanish striker and a 2023 international slot to FC Dallas for midfielder Brandon Servania.
Servania adds depth in the midfield. The 23-year-old native of Birmingham, Ala., signed as a homegrown player with Dallas in January 2018 and has five goals and seven assists in 74 appearances in all competitions.
He has won one cap for the U.S.
Toronto will retain a portion of Jimenez's salary budget charge. The Spaniard made US$934,925 last season compared to US$455,835 for Servania.
“Brandon is a smart young footballer who will add to the quality of our group,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “Brandon has an eye for combining in the midfield and playing forward quickly while providing hard running from box to box. I'd also like to thank Jesus for his contributions and wish him well with his new club.”
While not known for his goal-scoring, Servania turned heads last April when he struck from nearly 40 yards out against Colorado, handcuffing goalkeeper William Yarbrough with a dipping shot.
The decision to deal Jimenez likely opens the door to newcomer Adama Diomande up front. The 33-year-old Norwegian international started TFC's last two pre-season games against Portland and the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Other forward options available are Canadians Ayo Akinola, Jordan Perruzza and Deandre Kerr. Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi provide offence off the wings.
TFC opens the regular season Saturday at D.C. United.
Monday's trade means Toronto will likely field five newcomers in its starting 11: goalkeeper Sean Johnson, centre backs Matt Hedges and Sigurd Rosted, fullback Raoul Petretta and Diomande.
Toronto signed Jimenez in February 2022 from Poland's Gornik Zabrze on a contract that ran through 2024 with an option for 2025.
The Spaniard wasted little time opening his MLS account, scoring seven goals in his first nine games. But he managed just two more in the next 26 league outings and scored just once in his final 17 games in all competitions in 2022.
In August, Bradley opted to rest Jimenez, saying the Spaniard needed time “to recharge.”
“I know physically and mentally, you get through a season and you go through a stretch where, as a striker, things aren't coming as easy,” Bradley said at the time.
Jiminez scored 10 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last year.
Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance in Poland where he scored 43 goals over four seasons (134 appearances in all competitions) for Gornik Zabrze.
“We're excited to bring Jesus Jimenez to the group,” said FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta. “We wanted to bring another attacking option to the roster. Jesus is an experienced player with a proven goal-scoring record in the league and we felt like he would complement our group really well.”
Servania joined the FC Dallas academy in 2015 and represented the U.S. as the under-18 and under-20 level. He earned his first call-up to the U.S. senior squad in a friendly against Costa Rica in February 2020.
He has had short loan spells with the US Championship's Tulsa Roughnecks (2018) and Austria's SKN St. Polten (2021).
Servania played one season of college soccer at Wake Forest, helping the Demon Deacons to an ACC title and the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in 2017.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin suspends Russia's involvement in key nuclear arms pact with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the U.S., announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed in January but grocery prices remain high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, despite grocery prices rising at an even faster pace last month.
Ukraine appeals to Canada's rail manufacturers to repair war-damaged lifeline
Ukraine wants Canada to lend its expertise -- and donate crucial railway parts -- to keep its embattled passenger and cargo rail system running as landmines and missile strikes threaten to stall the country's lifeline.
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkiye, Syria earthquake
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday.
Wildly swinging oil prices will continue, and provinces like N.L. can gain: professor
As the COVID-19 pandemic sent oil prices plummeting to historic lows, emails obtained by The Canadian Press show Newfoundland and Labrador was quietly bracing for two of its offshore oilfields to be abandoned by their owners.
Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog
An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a senior living community on Florida's Atlantic Coast, officials said.
Trudeau government silent on Japan's invitation to rejoin global timber treaty
The federal Liberal government has yet to respond to a months-old invitation from Tokyo to have Canada rejoin a global environmental organization that regulates the timber trade. A July 2022 briefing note obtained through an access-to-information request shows that Japan has asked Ottawa to be part of the International Tropical Timber Organization.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Quebec educator wants YouTube to be taught in every school on the continent
A Quebec school that specializes in creating content on Youtube aims to offer a continent-wide course within a year, all to meet the interests of young people and to fight against school dropouts.
-
Vape stores selling candy to entice teens: Quebec anti-tobacco coalition
The Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control says specialized vaping stores in Montreal and Quebec City have revamped their establishments to sell exotic candies and beverages so they can attract minors looking for vape products.
London
-
Winter storm watch in effect
The special weather statement for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and all of southern Ontario has been upgraded to a winter storm watch.
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
'We're all in this together': Woodstock Museum sharing COVID-19 pandemic stories
There are items and images that became symbols of the COVID-19 pandemic, but what a new exhibit at the Woodstock Museum sought to do is capture experiences and shine a light on how the community handled a challenging time.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate reported stabbing in Waterloo
A report of a stabbing is under investigation in the university area of Waterloo.
-
Tech expert weighs in on Netflix Canada password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crackdown on password sharing this week.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A collision in Cambridge closed a portion of Can-Amera Parkway in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
Hundreds of million of dollars are desperately needed to stabilize the home-care workforce in Ontario, the association representing organizations providing that care said as it urged the province to speed up delivery of promised funds.
-
Winter travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory Monday for several communities across the northeast.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man shot dead in ByWard Market overnight
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Ontario legislators set to return to Queen's Park with health reform on agenda
The Ontario legislature is set to resume sitting today after a two-month winter break that began in December.
Windsor
-
Winter storm watch in effect
The special weather statement remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and all of southern Ontario. The statement has now expanded to cover regions as far as Barrie and Kawartha Lakes.
-
Crime spiralling out of control following relocation of Downtown Mission, according to nearby residents
Residents living near the Downtown Mission of Windsor say crime has spiralled out of control since the agency moved to 875 Ouellette Avenue in June 2022.
-
Local convenience store owner gives back to community on Family Day
A convenience store in Windsor's Ford City neighbourhood is giving back to families in need.
Barrie
-
Colorado low brings winter back to region
A wintry mix of snow and ice pellets with a combination of freezing rain is expected to hit the area Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Police investigating homicide after downtown Barrie confrontation turns violent
Police in Barrie are investigating a homicide after a violent confrontation between a group of individuals in the city's downtown core Monday morning.
-
Ont. table tennis coach confirmed dead amid allegations of sexually assaulting young girl
The table tennis coach from Newmarket facing allegations of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Newmarket has died.
Atlantic
-
Companies take different approaches in response to recent cyberattacks
Letters sent to some Sobeys customers and employees about a cyberattack nearly four months ago highlight the different approaches being taken by companies on how and when to share information about recent data breaches.
-
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw have complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to what climate scientists say is the new reality of less snow.
-
Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region
The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
Calgary
-
Snow-covered roads impacting Tuesday morning traffic in Calgary
Calgarians woke up Tuesday morning to at least 15 centimetres of snow on the ground.
-
'I will never find any peace': Mother of police shooting victim demands more mental-health training
In her dimly-lit front room, Shelley Croston is unable to fight back tears as she holds a childhood photograph of her son Mitchell, who was killed by a Calgary police officer last week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Most of the snow is down… now Calgary contends with the winter cold
Snowfall warning continues in Calgary, extreme cold warning possible later this week.
Winnipeg
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
-
'People just simply can't get peace': Winnipeg councillor wants crack down on loud mufflers
A Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to crack down on vehicles driving around with loud modified mufflers – a problem he says is disturbing residents' peace and quiet.
-
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkiye, Syria earthquake
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Proposed hike to Surrey property tax prompts calls for audit of police transition costs
Homeowners in Surrey are facing what’s believed to be the biggest property tax hike in the city's history, if a proposed increase goes ahead
-
'She's just fun:' Woman celebrates 111th birthday in Vancouver
At 111 years old, Merle Millicent Romney O'Hara can still make every day amazing—according to her beloved caretaker at Vancouver's Haro Park Centre.
-
Family Day in B.C. celebrated amid mounting financial challenges
Recognizing the increased financial strain on parents in B.C., a Vancouver restaurant marked Family Day by giving away free meals for kids.
Edmonton
-
Persistent cockroaches at Edmonton condo a 'major problem' for owner
The owner of a Glenora condo unit says she is beyond frustrated after dealing with re-emerging cockroach issues for years, with local experts saying this specific species is considered rare to the Edmonton area.
-
'They're already illegal': City council to look at increasing fines for noisy vehicles
Drivers with noisy vehicles in Edmonton could face larger fines if a change to the city's noise bylaw is passed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Cassen's forecast: Wintry temperatures return
Arctic air started to spill into the Edmonton region overnight while HEAVY snow pounded western and southern Alberta.