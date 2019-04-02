

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC defender Jason Hernandez has announced his retirement and accepted a role in the Major League Soccer club's front office.

Hernandez's title will be Manager, Player Engagement, and the club said in a release that he will be responsible for the creation and launch of an alumni program with past players and re-integrating them into Toronto FC.

Hernandez, 35, retires after a 14-year career. He joined Toronto in 2017 and was part of the team that won the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian championship.

He made more than 300 professional appearances with the New York MetroStars, Chivas USA, San Jose Earthquakes, New York City FC and Toronto.

"I want to thank all the players, staff, and supporters here at Toronto FC for making my time at the club an incredibly memorable one," Hernandez said in a release. "I consider myself very fortunate to be involved with an organization that is pushing the standard for a top-class product on and off the field. I am excited to continue in the pursuit of trophies, no longer as a player, but as a member of the front office team."