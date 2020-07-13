LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. -- A Toronto FC player and D.C. United player whose COVID-19 tests prompted a delay to their teams' MLS is Back Tournament matchup have both since tested negative.

MLS said Sunday that one D.C. United player had tested positive and a Toronto player had recorded an inconclusive test. That prompted the league to push back Sunday's game back by one day while all the players were retested.

The TFC and D.C. United players who triggered the delay have since returned two negative tests and been cleared to return to their teams, according to the two clubs.

D.C. United rallied to tie Toronto 2-2 Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.