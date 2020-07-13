Advertisement
Toronto FC, D.C. United say all players have since tested negative for COVID
Toronto FC's Terrence Boyd, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Scott Sutter vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver on Friday May 31, 2019. The Vancouver Whitecaps' opening match against FC Dallas at the MLS is Back Tournament has been pushed back. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. -- A Toronto FC player and D.C. United player whose COVID-19 tests prompted a delay to their teams' MLS is Back Tournament matchup have both since tested negative.
MLS said Sunday that one D.C. United player had tested positive and a Toronto player had recorded an inconclusive test. That prompted the league to push back Sunday's game back by one day while all the players were retested.
The TFC and D.C. United players who triggered the delay have since returned two negative tests and been cleared to return to their teams, according to the two clubs.
D.C. United rallied to tie Toronto 2-2 Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.