

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC assistant coach Robin Fraser is leaving the club for the head coaching role with the Colorado Rapids.

Toronto announced the move Sunday.

The 52-year-old Fraser was in his fifth season as an assistant coach after originally joining Toronto FC in January 2015.

"On behalf of everyone at Toronto FC, we'd like to thank Robin for all his contributions to the club and we wish him success moving forward in his new position," said Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis in a statement.

Fraser was part of the club's 2017 Treble winning season (MLS Cup, MLS Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship).

He spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Red Bulls (2013, 2014) before joining Toronto. New York won the 2013 MLS Supporters' Shield. Fraser also spent two seasons (2011, 2012) as head coach of Chivas USA.