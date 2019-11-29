TORONTO -- The man who shot and killed two people in Toronto Eaton Centre has been sentenced to life in prison on two counts of manslaughter. He could be eligible for parole in as little as 16 months.

Christopher Husbands was first convicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting that left two people dead and six others injured. A new trial was ordered for Husbands as it was later found that the judge had made an error in law regarding jury selection.

In February 2019, Husbands was retried and found guilty on the lesser charges of two counts of manslaughter and five counts of aggravated assault, along with one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

In sentencing Husbands to life in prison the judge also gave him 10 years credit for time served, meaning that he is already eligible for parole on the manslaughter charges. He was also found guilty on a number of other charges, including aggravated assault, and won't be eligible for parole on those offences until 2021.

Speaking outside the court, Connor Stevenson, who was struck by a bullet during the shooting, said "I think the judge gave the best sentence that he could give in this situation but I still don't agree with the whole retrial and the precedent it set."

More to come.