TORONTO -- Some drivers in Toronto say they are continuing to pay hundreds of dollars for parking space they no longer need to use due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parking in Toronto is understood to be an expensive with many people paying more than $300 a month to lease a parking space. Now, many of these people are having to pay for those spaces even though they sit empty.

“My monthly parking bill is $298 dollars a month and it’s clicking forward like an odometer on a car with me automatically being charged each month,” Mississauga resident Kori Miskucza, who usually works in downtown Toronto, said.

Like millions of Canadians, Miskucza is now working from home and he has contacted Impark, the company which looks after the lot, to see if he can have payments suspended or get a refund while he self-isolates due to covid-19.

“The parking company is aware of this fact and should really try to reach out to their customer base," Miskucza said.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Impark and a spokesperson said the company is working on the issue.

“We are working closely … to find ways to reduce the financial burden on our customers during this public health crisis,” the spokesperson said.

GO Parking lots which are usually packed with commuters during the week also sit empty. Customers, who lease spots on a monthly basis, can apply to get their money back.

We’re allowing them to cancel their spot and will provide a prorated refund. Customers can reenroll at any time and get a spot back,” a Metrolinx spokesperson said. Customers, however, may not get the same spot back.

Green P Parking lots also told CTV News Toronto in a statement that “if someone has a monthly permit and would like to put it on hold or cancel it, they can simply email us … and that can be done.”

Miskucza said he had been trying for a month to get a refund from Impark but he told CTV News Toronto recently that he just received a refund for two months’ rent of his parking spot.

If a person is leasing a monthly parking space, their best bet is reaching out to the parking lot management company directly to see if they are refunding parking fees due to COVID-19.