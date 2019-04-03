

Health professionals across the country will rally on Wednesday, urging the Canadian government to strengthen gun laws and consider a public health approach to gun violence.

The “National Day of Action” has been organized by the Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns (CDPG) in 13 cities across Canada, including in Toronto, Ottawa, and London.

The grassroots group is made up of frontline workers who see first-hand the “emotional and physical trauma and devastation caused by guns,” according to a news release.

The doctors and surgeons are calling on the federal government to pass Bill C-71 – a proposed overhaul of firearms legislation that would require more detailed background checks and implement new record-keeping requirements for gun sellers.

The CDPG also wants a country-wide ban on handguns and assault weapons.

In Toronto, the rally will take place at the United Church grounds on Queen Street East at noon.

Dr. James Byrne, a general surgery resident at the University of Toronto, said concern among health professionals about gun-related injuries has grown.

Byrne said the group’s goal is to frame the conversation about gun violence around public health.

“That means really thinking about gun violence as a preventable disease,” he told CP24.

“What the public health point of view does is it looks at gun violence in terms of a complex issue with many contributing factors. We feel the rising prevalence of firearms in the public domain is an important potentially modifiable factor.”

The CDPG cites a Statistics Canada report that found firearm-related violent crime has increased in the country 42 per cent since 2013. Another Statistics Canada study found that more than half of firearm-related violent crimes in 2016 involved handguns.

Since August, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, Bill Blair, has been reviewing ways to get handguns off the streets in Canada. Blair has supported Bill C-71, which is currently before the Senate.

Byrne said the government’s interest in evaluating firearms laws is “heartening” but that more public awareness on the impact of gun violence is needed.

“Many people may not know that in Canada, the number of firearms owned in the public domain has been increasing steadily. There’s approximately one million classified as restricted firearms, and these are not hunting rifles, these are handguns as well as semi-automatic rifles. We’re concerned about that,” he said.

“In general, people are listening. We’d really like the public to become more informed on this issue so when the time comes, they can make the decision that’s right for them.”