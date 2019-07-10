

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police say they've charged a 53-year-old doctor after an investigation into alleged billing fraud.

Police allege Andrew Taylor, of Toronto, inappropriately submitted health bills to the Ontario Health Insurance Plan for services that weren't provided.

They also allege there were other inappropriate billings, but didn't provide details.

Taylor has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and forging of documents.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.