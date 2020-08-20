TORONTO -- The Toronto District School Board is considering delaying the start of classes by one week, the board’s trustees heard at a special meeting today.

“We are looking at Tuesday, Sept. 15 being the first day that students will enter school,” TDSB Executive Supt. Andrew Gold said this afternoon.

TDSB Interim Director of Education Carlene Jackson previously said barring a “miracle,” it is unlikely students will be back in the classroom on Sept. 8, the date kids initially were supposed to return to school.

Trustees are meeting this afternoon to approve a back-to-school model that would see the board dip into $29.5 million in reserves to hire additional teachers and support smaller class sizes.

The model was chosen by the TDSB finance committee ahead of the special meeting. The committee considered three proposals that would see the TDSB redeploy 400 staff to help support smaller class sizes and spend millions on hiring new teachers.

The first option would see the board hire 86 teachers with the cost being paid for with $6.3 million in previously committed provincial funding, as well as $2.9 million in reallocated funding from the board’s budget.

The other options, meanwhile, would see the board dip into its approximately $131 million in reserves to hire more teachers, as permitted by the Ford government earlier this month.

The board says that it could use $29.5 million of the reserves to hire an additional 280 new teachers (on top of the 86) or $59 million to hire twice that many.

Staff, however, warn that the costliest scenario could present logistical challenges as it would create a potential combined shortage of 96 classrooms in 48 schools, even if all gyms, libraries, lunchrooms and cafeterias are repurposed.

Interim Director of Education Carlene Jackson also warned during Thursday’s meeting that by using $59 million from its reserves the board may soon find itself in a position where it needs to make additional cuts to cover future obligations.

For that reason, she said that staff favour the second option, which would see the TDSB draw on $29.5 million in reserves. That option would allow the TDSB to maintain classroom caps of up to 26 students in junior and senior kindergarten, 20 students in Grades 1 through 3 and 27 students in Grades 4 through 8. The cap on Grade 4 to 8 classes would, however, go down to 20 for schools in neighbourhoods with higher levels of COVID-19.

“It is a couple (more) students for each different category but when you look at the level of investment required to move the need even a little bit staff thought that the more appropriate balance was option two,” Jackson said, noting that had the board done nothing at all there would have been approximately 750 elementary school classes with more than 30 students this fall.

Ford government rejected earlier plan

Today’s meeting comes a week after the Ford government rejected the TDSB’s plan to use a “quadmester” structure in high schools and end elementary school days 48 minutes earlier in order to reduce class sizes.

It is also just a few days after a marathon meeting, in which Jackson conceded that it will take a “a miracle” for students to return to the classroom on Sept. 8, as currently scheduled.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce also wrote a memo to boards earlier this week indicating that they can stagger the start of the school year by up to two weeks if they feel that it would make the resumption of classes safer.

“At this time we really don’t think it will be feasible,” Jackson said of the Sept. 8 start date earlier this week.

The TDSB has said that a survey of elementary school parents completed earlier this month found that about 29 per cent of them don't intend to send their child back for in-person instruction in the fall. That number, however, drop to 23 per cent if smaller class sizes of 15 to 20 students were guaranteed.

For its part, the TDSB has said that it will have classroom shortages in 34 different schools under option two if every TDSB student opts to return for in-person instruction. That number goes down to four in the event that 20 per cent of students opt for online learning this fall.