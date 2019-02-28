

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Clean-up continues in Toronto after another blast of winter weather blanketed the city in as much as 24 centimetres of snow.

The snow storm picked up early Wednesday and ended by the early evening, but left treacherous conditions on roads and sidewalks in its wake.

According to the city, plowing and salting was completed on major arterial and collector roads overnight. Crews will continue the work “where required” on Thursday and expect to complete local roads by 2 p.m.

A second round of salting and plowing on sidewalks across the city continues today as well, which is expected to be completely by about 3 p.m.

Pearson International Airport saw 18 centimetres of snow fall; however other parts of the city saw accumulations of more than 20 centimetres.

The mid-week storm topped a previous snowfall record of 12.4 centimetres, set back in 2013.

Mark Mills, the city’s superintendent of road operations, described the efforts as an “all hands on deck” operation.

The latest winter wallop comes amid an apparent spike in calls to 311 about winter operations.

The City of Toronto confirmed to CP24 on Thursday that complaints about snow clearing and salting, between Jan. 1 and Feb. 19, topped 20,000, compared to 7,046 during the same stretch last year.

The flood of calls marks a 185 per cent increase.

Calls during that same period for laneway salting climbed to 34, from two last year. Complaints to 311 about sidewalk snow-clearing more than tripled.

Over the past few months, the city has seen a series of major winter storms. In the aftermath, residents have taken to social media to express frustration about unplowed sidewalks and snow-covered bike lakes.

Ombudsman Susan Opler addressed the concerns earlier this month, noting that there appears to be an issue with the “quality of service” the city has provided in regards to snow removal in different parts of the city.

Opler said she was “monitoring” the situation closely.

Mayor John Tory has also asked staff to review the city’s winter operations management. The review is expected to come back to council in the spring.

He previously asked residents to “be reasonable” with their expectations for snow clean up, pointing to the effort it takes to keep up with back-to-back storms.