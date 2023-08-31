Toronto didn't hit 30C once in August. Will the summer heat return for the long weekend?

For the first time in more than a decade, temperatures in Toronto stayed below 30 C for the entire month of August.

The city’s cool temperatures were shared by much of southern Ontario due to the position of the jet stream, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

“Normally, we’d see about four or five of those days in August – we got none,” ECCC Senior Climatologist David Phillips told CTV News Toronto Thursday.

“We got up to 29.5 C [on Aug. 3] but that doesn't cut it,” Phillips added. "It's definitely been on the coolish and wetish side -- almost half the days this summer have been wet."

Throughout the entire summer, Toronto has only seen temperatures soar beyond 30 C eight times, according to the climatologist.

“Last year, we had 19 of those guys, and 27 the year before.”

HEAT STREAK INCOMING

While some may be lamenting summer’s rays, Phillips said the cool streak has been welcomed by many as well.

“You save a lot on air conditioning, we can sleep at night, it’s more comfortable,” he said.

For those who’ve enjoyed August’s relief from the usual summer heat, the news that its soon set to end may be a disappointment.

A heat event is expected to begin Saturday over northwestern Ontario, reaching the southern part of the province by Sunday.

While Saturday holds a 30 per cent chance of precipiation in Toronto, Phillips says residents shouldn’t worry about that. “I wouldn’t even carry an umbrella for 30 per cent,” he quipped.

On Sunday, temperatures in the city are expected to reach 30 C, with Monday and Tuesday forecast to hit 32 C.