TORONTO -- A daylight shooting in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood has left four young males injured, including a 12-year-old boy who is now in critical condition.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Jane Street and Stong Court on Saturday at around 2 p.m. after receiving several reports of multiple gunshots heard.

According to investigators, there were “two active locations.”

The 12-year-old boy was taken to a trauma centre in downtown Toronto after he was found by paramedics at the intersection of Jane Street and Stong Court.

Toronto paramedics confirm three other male victims, who are all teenagers and were all found at a residence on Driftwood Avenue, are also in hospital. One is in a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and the other two are in local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said possibly two suspect vehicles fled the area “at a high rate of speed” after gunfire rang out. One of the two vehicles has been described by investigators as a grey or silver two-door sedan and the other has been described as a beige four-door sedan. No suspect descriptions have been provided at this point.

Officers said there is a large police presence in the area and nearby roads remain blocked off as an investigation is conducted.