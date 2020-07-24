TORONTO -- An employee at a Toronto daycare has tested positive for COVID-19, the city confirmed on Friday.

In a news release, officials said that a City of Toronto employee who had been working at the Falstaff Early Learning and Child Care Centre, located near Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The child-care centre has been temporarily closed while the room is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. All staff and children in the program are isolating for 14 days, officials said.

“Families with children at the centre were advised of the situation late yesterday,” the city said.

“Following Toronto Public Health advice, the centre will resume its other programs today as Toronto Public Health has advised that there is minimal risk to other children and staff at the centre.”

The city said it released the information to the public “in the interest of transparency” and noted that there is little risks to other programs at the centre as Toronto Children’s Services have been carefully following public safety measures.

These measures include keeping children in small groups comprising of the same people, the screening children and staff daily, and increased disinfection practices.

The news comes a week after two city employees with Toronto’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation Division tested positive for COVID-19, including one worker who had brief contact with another employee at a city-run camp in Scarborough.

Toronto Public Health has said that the risk to campers was “very low.”

Falstaff Early Learning and Child Care Centre is running five programs with 31 children and 26 child-care staff. It also served as an emergency child-care centre for essential workers from March 31 to June 26.