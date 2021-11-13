TORONTO -- Two people were injured, one critically, when a car struck a pole in Etobicoke Saturday night.

Toronto police say the single-vehicle crash happened on The Queensway, west of the Humber River, around 8:15 p.m.

The car split in half as a result of the collision, and one woman became trapped in the vehicle, police say.

After being rescued by emergency crews, Toronto paramedics say the woman was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Paramedics say they also transported a man to a hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Debris is scattered across the road, and police have closed the area for investigation.