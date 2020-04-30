TORONTO -- Torontonians are about to find out if their city councillors have more proficiency with technology than their federal representatives.

In what is the first meeting of its kind, councillors will log on to their computers Thursday for a special virtual city council where they will discuss Toronto’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the agenda is a motion asking council to extend powers that allowed Mayor John Tory to act on behalf of the city until the COVID-19 state of emergency has been terminated. The motion also asks that council extend the city’s physical distancing bylaw, which was supposed to be in effect until May 2.

In the motion, Tory writes that the state of emergency was declared so that he could “respond quickly and decisively to the pandemic, to make sure we would always be able to make the quick decisions needed during this crisis.”

“At the time, we knew the number of COVID-19 cases was continuing to increase in our city and that the next few days were absolutely critical in our ongoing efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“COVID-19 is leaving a devastating trail in our community. More than 274 residents have died, leaving behind loved ones and friends. We mourn with these grieving families and we remain committed to preventing as much loss of life as possible during this global pandemic.”

Council is also expected to discuss the design and installation of up to 110 modular rental units on city-owned land. Tory said on Wednesday that the need for supportive housing has increased in light of the pandemic.

“I’ll be working with the province of Ontario to secure from them the operating funding for health-related support services and housing subsidies so that deeply affordable, supportive homes can be delivered at the two sites and delivered at wartime speed,” he said.

Most of the meeting will be dedicated to the city’s response to the pandemic, but there are a few other items on the agenda such as an expansion of the city’s bike lane network and the implementation of aerial spray program to control a European Gypsy moth outbreak in Etobicoke.

Tory optimistic virtual meeting will be productive

Councillors will be using an online video conferencing platform called WebEx for the meeting in an effort to adhere to physical distancing regulations.

The last city council meeting was held two months ago on February 25.

“I think they are all going to manage fine,” Tory said of Thursday morning ahead of the meeting. “It is fairly straightforward technology and sometimes the biggest challenge you have is getting your finger up to the screen fast enough to get yourself off mute when you are called to speak.”

The meeting comes a few days after federal officials held a virtual session of their own, which was fraught with audio issues.

The virtual meeting began at 10 a.m.