

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





City council will be debating a number of changes to the way it functions today as it begins to deal with the fallout from Premier Doug Ford’s decision to slash the number of wards nearly in half.

The first meeting of this term of council began on Tuesday afternoon but was mostly set aside for ceremonial matters, save for the election of Frances Nunziata as speaker.

At today’s meeting, members of the slimmed down 25-member council are expected to consider a staff report on the structure of committees and community council as their first order of business.

The report recommends that council adopt an interim committee structure that is “closely modeled” on the one used in previous terms while also striking a special committee to take a closer look at governance matters arising from Ford’s decision to slash the size of council.

The report recommends that the number of standing committees that report to city council be reduced from seven to four, with each consisting of six members.

It also calls for the mayor’s executive committee to be trimmed down from 13 members to eight. Similar cuts would likewise be made to the size of other key decisions making bodies at city hall, including the budget committee, the audit committee, the civic appointments committee and the striking committee.

Meanwhile, the report also calls for some other external boards and agencies to scrap the seat set aside for a member or members of council entirely. In those cases, the report recommends that the local councillor for the ward where the facility or organization is located be entitled to attend meetings, even those held behind closed doors.

The myriad of changes are needed in order for council to be able to function, the report warns. It says that without changes, the 25 members of council would hold 97 seats on 14 different committees as well as 388 seats on 170 agencies and boards.

Discussing the report with reporters last week, Mayor John Tory credited staff for a “very thoughtful job in putting some recommendations forward” but said that members of council will ultimately have final say.

Today’s meeting is expected to get underway at 9:30 a.m.