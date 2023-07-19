Toronto council approves pilot program allowing drinking in some parks. Here's where

Torontonians will be allowed to crack open a bottle in some city parks starting next month as part of a new pilot program.

City council approved on Wednesday the program that would allow personal consumption of alcohol in 27 public parks. It will run from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9.

Mayor Olivia Chow and 20 councillors voted in favour of the program.

Most of the parks that are part of the pilot are located in downtown Toronto while a few are in North York and Scarborough. No parks in Etobicoke are participating.

Initially, 22 parks were involved in the program, but five new parks – one in Toronto-Danforth and four in Toronto – St. Paul's – were added during Wednesday's council meeting.

A motion was also approved requesting staff to prepare a design for a "no alcohol" sign which can be made available to parks upon the request of a councillor.

City staff will submit a report on the evaluation of the pilot in the first quarter of 2024.

Here's a full list of the parks participating in the pilot program: