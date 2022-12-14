Toronto could see up to 10 cm of snow on Thursday. Here is when it will start to fall
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
The move is part of the city’s revised winter weather readiness plan, which will see salt trucks deployed as soon as snow starts sticking to the ground rather than wait for it to significantly accumulate.
A special weather statement issued around 1 p.m. Wednesday for the City of Toronto is forecasting “a risk of freezing rain followed by snowfall” on Thursday.
About five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected, Environment Canada warned in the latest statement, with a risk of freezing rain with ice buildup.
“Freezing rain is possible late Thursday morning before transitioning to snow Thursday afternoon. Snow will taper to flurries or drizzle Thursday evening,” the statement said.
“Strong wind gusts beginning early Thursday morning and diminishing Thursday evening.”
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Mayor John Tory said they have 1,100 pieces of equipment “at the ready” to deal with the storm.
“People will see today some of that equipment being repositioned in different places around the city so it is literally ready to go to work on the streets and sidewalks,” he said. “I think the steps that are necessary will be taken.”
The city has already started salting certain roads in which there is a build up of ice, Director of Operations and Maintenance Vincent Sferrazza told CTV News Toronto.
“As of yesterday we were salting some locations that were experiencing some icy conditions,” he said.
In preparation for the storm, trucks will begin applying liquid brine to high-priority areas such as hills, expressways and bridges—if the temperatures drop enough.
“It will be ready dependent,” Sferrazza said. “But we are ready to activate tomorrow.”
STORM COULD MAKE TRAVEL 'CHALLENGING': TTC
In a news release issued Wednesday evening, the TTC said that based on the latest forecasts, the storm has the potential to make travel on buses, streetcars and other outdoor transit “challenging.”
As such, the TTC said it has activated its “severe weather plan” to keep riders moving, regardless of the conditons.
Some actions already taken by the transit agency ahead of the snowfall include deploying extra staff and vehicles, treating the buses and streetcars with anti-icing solution, and hiring private tow trucks to assist with any trapped vehicles.
The TTC said that Line 3 Scarborough will be open for morning service, but could close depending on how bad the weather gets. At least 20 buses will be on standby if the track is forced to close, the TTC said.
Similarly, should any issues arise on 512 St Clair streetcar route, customers will be serviced with replacement buses.
Also, subway trains will be stored in the network’s tunnels along the main lines to avoid any issues getting out of the yard and anti-icing and snow clearing protocols are already in place for all routes.
The TTC is advising customers to follow @TTCNotices or check ttc.ca for real-time transit updates throughout the storm.
A line of snow plows clears the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb.12, 2019 after a winter storm hit the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
CLIMATOLOGIST SAYS STORM COULD BE ‘VERY COMPLEX’
Speaking with CP24 Wednesday evening, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said Thursday’s storm could be "very complex" and "tricky" in nature and vary in different parts of the Greater Toronto Area.
“You could drive from one part of Toronto to the other and you could have very different weather,” he said, adding that while some areas of the GTA might see rain, others could see snow, freezing rain, ice pellets or a “congealed mixture of all of the above.”
“The only uniform thing in all of these areas around the Toronto area is the winds. The winds that would be from the southeast of 50, gusting up to 70, kilometres per hour.
In Toronto specifically, Phillips predicts the city will be “alright” overnight and into the morning commute.
At about mid-morning however, Phillips said, the city might see a few hours of ice pellets and freezing rain.
“But then soon after noon, it'll switch over to snow, heavy at times. And then by say six o'clock at night, there’ll just be periods of snow and then we'll end with flurries towards Friday morning,” he said.
CITY PLANS TO TEST OUT NEW SNOW RESPONSE TECHNOLOGY
In November the city released its $109.5 million plan to ensure roads and sidewalks are cleared during the winter. The plan includes the use of new snow response technology and guidelines for winter readiness.
The city negotiated a new set of contracts for snow removal, Tory said, which will see salt trucks dispatched as soon as snow sticks to the ground.
Sidewalks and cycling lanes will be salted and ploughed simultaneously once two centimetres of snow accumulates.
It could take four to six hours to salt and plow major roads and expressways, while local roads could take between eight and 14 hours.
Tory added that since the new storm doesn’t appear to be “some sort of Armageddon,” it will be a good opportunity to test out new technology.
The new plan came after a severe blizzard that hit the Greater Toronto Area and parts of Ontario in mid-January, leaving up to 60 centimetres of snow on the ground in some regions.
Tory had to declare a “major snow storm condition” to remove the snow, which forced schools and major roadways to close across the city.
A city report found the snow removal cost the city more than $17 million, which is about 20 per cent of its annual winter maintenance budget.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canada is not broken': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre in speech to Liberals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went hard after his Conservative rival in a speech to Liberals on Wednesday night, taking aim directly at Pierre Poilievre's declaration that Canada 'is broken.'
BREAKING | Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Half of Canadian employees plan to change their jobs in 2023: survey
Despite economic uncertainty and high inflation rates, a recently released survey by a business consulting firm Robert Half suggests as many as half of Canadians plan to change their jobs in the coming year.
Dazzling galactic diamonds shine in new Webb telescope image
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a unique perspective of the universe, including never-before-seen galaxies that glitter like diamonds in the cosmos.
Ukrainian refugee, 7, dies in hit-and-run; Montreal-area man charged
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Health Canada recalls pacifier brand due to choking hazard
Health Canada posted a recall for a line of pacifiers on Wednesday due to fears that they could pose a choking hazard for infants.
Liberals want to expand Parliament Hill after post-convoy security report
Liberal MPs on a House of Commons committee that studied parliamentary security after the 'Freedom Convoy' say Parliament Hill should expand to include nearby streets.
Montreal
-
Ukrainian refugee, 7, dies in hit-and-run; Montreal-area man charged
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
Senators hold off Canadiens' late surge to earn 3-2 victory
The Ottawa Senators survived a late push from the Montreal Canadiens to pick up their third straight win, 3-2 on Wednesday night.
London
-
Public safety warning issued for man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences
London police have issued a public safety warning for a London, Ont. man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences, stemming from alleged online interactions with a teenaged girl that began in 2018.
-
Freezing rain to batter region, warning issued
A freezing rain warning is in effect for London-Middlesex and parts of the region as a strong Colorado low takes aim at the area overnight Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Pedestrians struck in London’s southwest end
Charges are pending after two pedestrians were struck in southwest London, according to police. Witnesses say a female pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
What happens if it’s a snow day tomorrow?
Snow days are a rite of passage for kids living in southwestern Ontario, and the two words can make or break a day’s plans after a heavy snowfall.
-
Preparations underway ahead of Thursday’s winter storm
On Wednesday the roads were void of snow and dry, but Thursday will likely be a different story.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, guilty of fraud
Former NHLer Troy Crowder was found guilty in Sudbury court Wednesday of fraud charges involving his ex-wife.
-
Timmins Police Service to hire more officers in the New Year
The Timmins Police Services Board held its first meeting this week since the municipal election. Two key agenda items were the annual report for 2021 and the 2023 budget.
Ottawa
-
Keep Wellington Street closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill, committee recommends
Wellington Street should remain permanently closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration last winter, a House of Commons committee recommends.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'The snow is coming': Storm to bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa at the end of the workweek
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Months after May derecho, but still not back home: One family's story
Stephane Wolfe’s family of six is living in a temporary property after their home and barn in Clarence-Rockland was destroyed from the disastrous storm in May.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek suspect in downtown stabbing
A Windsor woman was stabbed Wednesday after she was allegedly chased by a suspect wielding a knife in front of her downtown home.
-
Children's medication remains in short supply at Windsor-Essex pharmacies, despite push from feds for more stock
A shortage of children's cold and flu medication inside Windsor-Essex pharmacies is showing no signs of coming to an end.
-
Is Windsor a family-friendly city? See where the city ranks in new list
A new ranking is out for Canada’s most child-friendly cities and Windsor has landed at number 17 on the list.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT | Wicked winter system to make for a tricky commute: Here’s when to expect it
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Thursday in the Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago areas.
-
Crown in Elnaz Hajtamiri case calls for defence lawyer to be disqualified
Nearly a year since Elnaz Hajtamiri disappeared after being allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach, Ont., the Crown is calling for her ex-boyfriend's lawyer to be removed from the case.
-
Blue Mountain Village businesses struggle to find enough staff for busy holiday season
With less than two weeks until Christmas, the stores and restaurants in the Village at Blue Mountain have to adjust to cope with staffing challenges.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. education minister calls 11-year-old a 'prop' for speaking out about her education
The debate over language in New Brunswick led to raised voices and accusations Wednesday in the legislature.
-
N.B. won’t share circumstances, recommendations from multiple ER waiting room deaths
New Brunswick’s two health authorities won’t share information about the frequency or circumstances of waiting room deaths happening within provincial emergency departments.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith aiming to clarify First Nations comparison some label 'disgusting'
Some Albertans are accusing the premier and one of her ministers of being racially insensitive after separate comments this week.
-
Canadian Blood Services need donors as demand rises over holidays
Canadian Blood Services is looking to fill hundreds of donation appointments between now and the end of December as the need for blood goes up over the holidays.
-
Calgary councillor wants to clamp down on catalytic converter thefts
Peter Demong, councillor for Calgary's Ward 14, says there have been 2,968 catalytic converters reported stolen between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police dog bites kid at school
Winnipeg police are investigating after a police dog bit a student during a school presentation on Wednesday.
-
Southern Manitoba parents call for 'sexually explicit' children's books to be removed from libraries
A group of parents is calling on municipalities to get what they call 'sexually explicit' children's books out of southern Manitoba libraries, or else cut the libraries' funding.
-
First Nations leaders form committee to do feasibility study of Winnipeg landfill search
First Nations leaders are taking matters into their own hands in an effort to initiate and conduct a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for two Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.
-
B.C.'s wealthiest man: Billionaire Jim Pattison on green tech, mistakes and philanthropy
Billionaire Jim Pattison spoke with CTV News two weeks after his latest donation: $30 million towards an acute care tower at Royal Columbian Hospital.
-
North Vancouver stabbing victim identified, murder charge laid
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in a North Vancouver apartment Tuesday, with authorities saying the suspect is the victim's nephew.
Edmonton
-
Sohi motion cuts nearly $70M from Edmonton budget but adds $91M in new spending
Edmontonians are staring down a five per cent tax increase from city hall, and it could get even higher.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations and ICU numbers decline; 46 new deaths
Alberta now has 992 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 32 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.