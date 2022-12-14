Toronto could see up to 10 cm of snow on Thursday. Here is when it will start to fall

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian refugee, 7, dies in hit-and-run; Montreal-area man charged

A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton