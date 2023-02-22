Toronto could be digging out from winter storm for days, officials say
Toronto is set to see a blast of snow and ice Wednesday and Thursday as a winter storm system moves into Ontario. Follow along here for the latest details as the storm progresses.
1:10 p.m.
GO Transit says that GO trains will be operating on a reduced and adjusted schedule tomorrow, Thursday, February 23, “to ensure reliability and safety for passengers.”
Customers are also being advised to take extra care while travelling, give themselves extra travel time and to plan ahead. Changes to train schedules will be posted on the GO Transit website.
12:30 p.m.
The TTC says it will mobilize additional operators and vehicles “to ensure minimal impact for customers” as the storm picks up.
The transit agency says surface routes, such as streetcars and buses, are most likely to be impacted by the storm.
Line 3 (the Scarborough RT) is currently operating, but will be closed and fully replaced with buses later this evening, likely around 7 p.m.
As of 5 p.m., the TTC will also temporarily pause service to 41 bus stops in hilly areas in order to minimize the chances that the buses will get stuck in those spots. The full list of affected stops can be found on the TTC’s website.
12 p.m.
The city says winter operations will be “all hands on deck” over the next day or two in order to deal with the storm.
“We'll be getting our first round of salting in about a few hours,” Vincent Sferrazza, director of operations and maintenance at Transportation Services, told reporters at a noon update.
He said city crews are anticipating a multi-day cleanup operation and advised anyone needing to get around tonight and tomorrow to plan accordingly.
“So if you have to commute we strongly recommend that you try to take transit,” Sferrazza said. “In the event that you're unable to take public transit, then you're gonna have to give yourself plenty of time.”
While city crews will be working as fast as they can, there will still be some roads and sidewalks where conditions are slippery or difficult to navigate this evening.
“With all the cars driving it’s going to create that pack snow in some situations where we haven't yet got our salters to those locations,” Sferrazza said. “So they (motorists) are gonna have to take it very slowly and give themselves plenty of time to get home.”
He also advised people not to try and zoom past large salters and plows on the roads as it could be dangerous.
10:45 a.m.
Pearson International Airport is advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport as poor weather conditions could affect flights.
“Delays and cancellations are expected so please check your flight status with your airline,” the airport says on its website.
10 a.m.
Mississauga has suspended temporary parking permits until further notice in order to accommodate winter weather operations. People are being asked to remove parked vehicles from roads so that crews can do their work.
9:55 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning motorists to be prepared for “some very challenging driving.”
“Please make sure you have your full head lighting system on if you're on the roads,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a tweet. “Give yourself lots of space behind the vehicle in front of you so you can slow down, change lanes or stop if needed.
“And be aware of how quickly these conditions can change. If we're into freezing rain or ice pellets, the roads may not look treacherous. But they could be very slippery so please be careful out there.”
9:30 a.m.
Periods of light snowfall have begun in the city ahead of the more intense snowfall expected later today. The temperature is sitting at -3, but feels more like -8 with the wind chill.
8:30 a.m.
The storm system is just beginning to move into southwestern Ontario.
There are just flurries in the GTA for now, but that will change later in the day.
CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says it might be worth trying to head home a bit early if possible this afternoon in order to avoid the more intense part of the storm.
“It will be 5 p.m. when we see the intensity of the storm system really move in. The leading edge of that shield is just moving across the Detroit River into extreme southwestern Ontario where after an initial shot of snow, it'll change over to freezing rain,” Coulter said. “We're in the zone for a Winter Storm Warning, meaning mixed precipitation, likely keeping totals under 15 centimeters. However, if we get more snow than ice pellets that could really push up snow accumulations totals and push us into a snowfall warning.”
5:15 a.m.
The Ministry of Transportation is warning people heading out on the roads to be ready to adjust to changing road conditions as the storm moves in later today.
5 a.m.
The city`s Warming Centre at Metro Hall is already open for those seeking shelter from the cold. The city’s other three warming centres are set to open at 7 p.m.
They are at Cecil Community Centre (58 Cecil St.); Mitchell Field Community Centre (89 Church Ave, North York); and Scarborough Civic Centre (150 Borough Dr., Scarborough)
4:50 a.m.
A variety of warnings from Environment Canada are in effect across most of southern Ontario now, including freezing rain warnings, snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings.
In Toronto, a winter storm warning is in effect for the city, though the city could also get other warnings as the day goes on depending on how the storm system develops.
Toronto is expected to see 10 to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets starting in the late afternoon, with a risk of freezing rain as well.
