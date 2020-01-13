TORONTO -- A Toronto police officer has been charged with assault after an investigation into an incident involving a man who allegedly refused to leave a TTC bus.

Police said on Dec. 13 officers were called to the Markham and Ellesmere roads area for reports of a man who was refusing to leave the bus.

The man was arrested and charged. He later filed a complaint with the TTC and a Toronto Police Service Professional Standards investigation was launched.

Police said after reviewing video provided by the TTC an officer was charged with assault on Jan. 13.

Detective Christopher Hutching, who has 24 years of experience with the police force, has been suspended with pay.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Feb. 17