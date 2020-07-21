Advertisement
Toronto cop taken to hospital after being injured during arrest
TORONTO -- A Toronto police officer has been transported to a local hospital after being injured while responding to a call about a person with a knife.
It happened in the area of Dufferin Street and McAdam Avenue in the Yorkdale area.
Toronto Police said they received multiple calls about a man armed with a knife who was allegedly trying to stab someone.
One person was taken into custody at the scene and a knife was recovered, police said.
Toronto Police said the officer sustained some sort of a stabbing injury while making the arrest.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person from the area to a local hospital with minor injuries.
No further details have been released so far.