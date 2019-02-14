

CTV News Toronto





A Toronto police officer suffered minor injuries after becoming involved in a collision near Michael Garron Hospital on Thursday while responding to a call.

The two-vehicle crash happened near Coxwell and Mortimer avenues sometime after 9 a.m.

A police spokesperson said the officer was responding to a call about a person with a gun about two minutes away, near Coxwell Avenue and Plains Road, when the crash occurred.

The officer was not in pursuit of anyone at the time.

The officer was taken to hospital with injuries, however they do not appear to be serious.

Coxwell Avenue has been closed between Sammon and Barker avenues while crews tend to the scene.