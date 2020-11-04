TORONTO -- An off-duty Toronto cop convicted in the beating of a young Black man in Whitby, Ont. in 2016 has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

Earlier this year, Const. Michael Theriault was found guilty of assault in connection with a December 2016 attack on Dafonte Miller, then 19.

In his decision released Thursday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca referred to the assault on Miller as an act of "gratuitous violence on a person who was vulnerable."

"These are offences that shatter a community's trust in the system...This type of offence requires a heightened degree of denunciation," Di Luca wrote.

He noted that the sentence "reflects the seriousness of the offence committed" and Theriault's "degree of moral responsibility" as a trained officer who is sworn to protect the community.

"Mr. Miller was badly injured, his eyeball was ruptured, and he was bleeding profusely," the judge said.

"It would have been obvious that Mr. Miller was injured and bleeding... it would have been obvious he was in retreat, seeking help."

During the trial last year, Miller testified that he was in the area of Thickson Road and William Stephenson Drive with a friend in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2016 when he was chased down and assaulted by Theriault and his brother.

At one point during the violent altercation, Miller said Michael Theriault brutally beat him with a metal pipe, resulting in what the judge described as a “horrific eye injury.”

Miller was left blind in one eye following the incident and now wears a prosthetic.

The brothers told the court that the altercation took place after they attempted to arrest Miller for trying to break in to a car parked in the driveway of their parents’ home.

They claimed the assault on Miller was in self-defence.

In his decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca found that Michael Theriault was not acting in self-defence or trying to make a lawful arrest when he struck Miller in the face with a four-foot long metal pipe near the end of the altercation, after his eye had already been damaged.

For this reason, Theriault, who was initially charged with aggravated assault, was only found guilty of simple assault.

Theriault's brother, who was also charged in connection with the attack on Miller, was aquitted.

“As I stood banging on the door of the home at 113 Erickson Drive, blood dripping from my face, pleading for help, I thought that Michael Theriault was going to kill me with a steel pipe,” Miller said in a victim impact statement read aloud by the Crown in an Oshawa courtroom during a sentencing hearing for Theriault in September.

“I was handcuffed and charged, while Michael Theriault walked away completely free. No one questioned him. Only I was worthy of suspicion. I believe that this was because of the colour of my skin.”

An assault conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The Crown was recommending that Theriault serve 12 to 15 months in jail for the assault on Miller.

The defence, however, argued that a conditional sentence would be more appropriate given that Theriault has no criminal record, has never been charged with a criminal offence before, and is remorseful for his actions.

Miller, who is not expected to speak following the sentencing, released a statement through his lawyer on Wednesday.

"Throughout this process, all I have ever wanted was for those responsible for causing me harm and altering my life be held accountable. The sentencing decision, whatever it may be, is an important step in the accountability process," the statement read.