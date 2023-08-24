Toronto construction worker killed in industrial accident remembered by family and friends

Before he fell to his death at a wastewater processing plant in Leslieville, Orlando Aponte was a devoted husband and father of four children, his daughter Annie told CP24. A construction worker by trade, he was well on his way to becoming a realtor.

“He finished his real estate licence last year because he was eager to start his journey as a realtor,” she said in an interview. “He wanted to combine his experiences in construction and real estate development.”

Aponte brought his entire family to Canada from Venezuela in 2012, working long hours at multiple jobs in order to provide for his family.

“He had a knack for coming up with ideas to benefit us as a family,” his daughter said. “He loved to build things from the ground up, which is what drew him to the world of construction.”

Aponte died on Aug. 17 when he fell some 30 storeys from the Ashbridges Bay wastewater treatment plant in Leslieville. Jay Dee Contractors of Canada issued a statement soon after, saying they were “deeply saddened” by the incident, which a representative for the company said occurred on the site of the Coxwell Bypass Tunnel construction project.

“We intend to fully understand the circumstances that led to this incident and will provide all necessary support to ensure a thorough and transparent review,” he continued. Jay Dee Contractors will be providing grief counselling and support to employees affected by the incident.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones,” the statement concluded.

“He loved his kids,” Aponte’s daughter said. “He was extremely smart and wise, always with an answer for everything. And everything he did was rooted in positivity – above all else, he valued an abundance of love in all he did.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the Aponte family while the Ministry of Labour continues to investigate.