Toronto considering expanding warming centre hours

City Council is set to resume a debate this morning over the idea of having warming centres open 24/ 7 during the winter months.

The debate follows a recommendation by Toronto’s Board of Health to provide 24/7 indoor warming locations through April 15 in order to provide people walk-in access to a safe place to spend the night.

At its Jan. 16 meeting, the Toronto Board of Health also recommended that council declare a public health crisis in the city based on “systemic failure of all three levels of government to provide adequate 2- hour drop-in and respite indoor spaces.”

A number of groups and advocates raised concerns last week about the availability of adequate spaces for those experiencing homelessness amid a snap of frigid overnight temperatures that felt like the -30s with the wind chill.

While the city opened up more spaces at shelters and respite centers, at least two warming centres were operating at capacity, including one downtown, which had just recently been set up by staff at a community centre.

The city said nobody would be turned away during the extreme cold shelter and buses were spotted outside of a downtown intake centre. However, the situation highlighted the fact that those on the street find themselves in acute danger during bouts of cold weather in a city where the shelter system operates at full capacity most nights.

Toronto currently activates warming centres when an Extreme Cold Weather Alert is issued by the medical officer of health based on a forecast of -15 C or colder, or a wind chill of -20 or colder.

Speaking with CP24 Wednesday morning, Mayor John Tory said that while the city has opened warming centres even on days when the temperature didn’t meet that threshold, the answer to finding people proper shelter is ultimately housing rather than expanding emergency facilities.

“It sounds good until you get to the practical questions raised by our staff, which are ‘well can we staff these.’ I mean, can we literally find people to staff. Are the facilities where we have warming centres, like the rotunda at Metro Hall downtown, applicable or appropriate for 24 hour service, 24 hours a day all the time,” Tory said.

“And you know, even the medical officer of health has said the answer lies in what we're trying to do, which is not have more and more and more shelters and warming centres, but rather to have permanent sustainable supportive housing for people who are in need of that kind of support. So that's where my priority has been focused.”

He said he anticipates a “close” vote on the issue.

The debate is set to resume at 9:30 a.m.