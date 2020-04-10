Toronto confirms another 122 cases of COVID-19, 23 more deaths
Published Friday, April 10, 2020 5:35PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 10, 2020 5:39PM EDT
Public health officials in Toronto confirm that 23 more people have died in the city after contracting COVID-19.
On Friday, the city confirmed 122 new cases of the virus, bringing the number of confirmed and probable cases in Toronto to 1,891.
The total number of virus-related deaths in Toronto is 77 and 103 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.
The city says 177 people infected with COVID-19 are currently in hospital with 79 in intensive care and 67 on ventilators.
A little less than 30 per cent of all cases are believed to be the result of community spread.
There are currently 55 COVID-19 outbreaks in health care institutions, which include long-term care and retirement homes and hospitals.