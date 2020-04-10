Public health officials in Toronto confirm that 23 more people have died in the city after contracting COVID-19.

On Friday, the city confirmed 122 new cases of the virus, bringing the number of confirmed and probable cases in Toronto to 1,891.

The total number of virus-related deaths in Toronto is 77 and 103 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The city says 177 people infected with COVID-19 are currently in hospital with 79 in intensive care and 67 on ventilators.

A little less than 30 per cent of all cases are believed to be the result of community spread.

There are currently 55 COVID-19 outbreaks in health care institutions, which include long-term care and retirement homes and hospitals.