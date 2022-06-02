Toronto confirms 3 new cases of monkeypox

Toronto Public Health says it has confirmed three new cases of monkeypox in the city, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the city to five.

Officials said Thursday there are five additional suspect cases still under investigation.

Elsewhere in Canada, health officials in Quebec say they are now aware of 52 confirmed cases of the virus.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that was first identified in monkeys and is mostly found in central and western Africa. Monkeypox is related to smallpox, but has milder symptoms.

The virus has gained worldwide attention in the past couple of weeks as cases are on the rise, specifically in Europe, the U.S., Israel and Australia.

The virus typically spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said most recent cases emerging worldwide are in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

It can also be transmitted from contact with infected animals through bites and scratches and through wild game meat preparation.

Symptoms include fever, a rash or lesions on the face and body, headache and body aches.

Monkeypox is considered infectious from five days before the rash begins and remains contagious until the lesions have started to heal and scabs have fallen off.

Most people recover within two to four weeks and the infection is rarely fatal.