A Toronto comic book collector says he felt like he was ‘taken advantage of’ after he agreed to sell one of his prized possessions and didn’t get his money for almost two months.

Philip Yang has been collecting comic books for years because he loves the characters, the artwork and the nostalgia.

"Sometimes they just take me back. It’s also the covers. Look at this cover. It’s just fantastic” Yang said.

Yang also collects comic books for investing purposes and comics from the 1970’s, 80’s and 90’s in great condition can be worth thousands of dollars. His most prized possession was the Amazing Spiderman issue # 129. It’s considered a favourite among Marvel fans and a sought after comic book among collectors.

The 19-page comic was published in 1974.

“It’s the first appearance of the Punisher. It was also graded as a 9.8 out of 10. This book is from the 70's so to get a 9.8 is extremely rare” said Yang.

Yang found a comic book store in Toronto that agreed to sell the issue for $14,750. It would charge a selling commission of $1.475 and Yang would receive just over $13,275.

Yang became concerned when the store said it initiated the sale of the comic in April and finalized the sale in mid-June yet he still hasn’t received his money.

“As soon as it sold, I should have got the money right away,” said Yang. “I feel I am being taken advantage of because now I have no book and I have no money.”

When CTV News Toronto contacted the comic book store, it apologized and said it planned to pay Yang as soon as possible. It said the money was being held up by the Canada Revenue Agency because the sale was to an American buyer.

The store said it would try to pay Yang within two weeks and he agreed to wait.

Yang told CTV News Toronto that he received all of his money, including the store’s commission, which it gave him because of the delay. He got a certified cheque for $14,750 and was glad to have the ordeal over with.