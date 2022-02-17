Toronto City Council is holding a special meeting today to finalize the 2022 budget, despite a $1.4 billion shortfall from pandemic-related financial impacts that could force it to cancel a myriad of planned capital projects and state-of-good repair work.

Municipalities are prevented from running deficits in Ontario so in order to balance its books the city is counting on the federal and provincial government’s stepping up with emergency funding to offset losses related to the pandemic for the second year in a row.

The problem is that so far neither level of government has formally committed to the latest round of funding, creating some uncertainty about the city’s finances even as council meets to approve the nearly $15 billion operating budget and the $46.58 billion 10-year capital plan.

Federal Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland did announce on Thursday morning that Ottawa would provide municipalities with $750 million in one-time funding to address transit-related losses due to the pandemic so long as provinces and territories match the money.

However, it remains unclear how much of that money Toronto will receive.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, Mayor John Tory acknowledged the need for clarity but insisted that he remains “confident” that the city will eventually be made hole.

Staff have previously said that if emergency funding isn’t provided in 2022 the shortfall will have to be addressed through the cancellation of approximately $300 million in planned capital projects and more than a $1 billion in state-of-good repair work.

They have described that a “one-time solution” that could not be repeated down the road if other levels of government don’t continue to provide funding for pandemic-related financial impacts that are expected to persist.

“I've had multiple discussions with people including, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance and other ministers and those discussions took place as recently as yesterday. I am cautiously optimistic that they will bear fruit. I think we might hear something in the next very short period of time,” Tory insisted on Thursday.

At the outset of today’s meeting city council approved a 2.9 per cent inflation-based residential tax increase, which is the biggest of Tory’s tenure. There is also a 1.5 per cent increase to the city building levy that was approved back in 2019.

Staff say that the combined 4.4 per cent tax increase will cost the owner of an average home assessed at $697,185 an additional $141 in 2022.

The budget prepared by staff includes $135 million in new investments, including money to hire 63 additional paramedics, restore TTC service to pre-pandemic levels and expand sidewalk clearing across the city.

Tory, however, said that he will also ask members of council to support a number of additional investments, including expediting the delivery of 300 additional housing opportunities for individuals in the shelter system and providing funding to ensure the continuation of the Oakwood Vaughan Youth Space.

He called the budget “good and responsible” but noted that it is still a “COVID-19 budget that recgonizes the ongoing financial realities the city is facing thanks to the pandemic.”