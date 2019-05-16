

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto Catholic high school school teacher is facing additional sexual assault charges after a second alleged incident involving an underage girl was reported.

Investigators said that a teacher at Marshall McLuhan Catholic Secondary School, located near Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue, sexually assaulted a 16-year-old student. The assault, police allege, occurred at the school between Sept. 2011 and June 2012.

On Monday, police charged a suspect who they have identified as 36-year-old Brian Ross from Toronto with one count of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Ross was employed as a teacher with the Toronto Catholic School Board and has taught at both Marshall McLuhan Catholic Secondary School and later at Senator O’Connor College School, located near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road. He was also an athletics coach at both schools.

Ross has previously been charged in connection with an incident that police say occurred in March 2017.

According to investigators, a man drove a 15-year-old girl to his residence “to visit and discuss school issues.” During the visit, police allege the man sexually assaulted the girl.

Ross was charged with one count of sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with the March 2017 incident.

The charges have not been tested in court.